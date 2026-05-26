Padmini Ekadashi 2026: May 26 or 27? Know correct vrat date, puja vidhi and paran timing

New Delhi:

Padmini Ekadashi is considered one of the most spiritually important Ekadashis in Hindu tradition because it falls during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. This extra lunar month is seen as highly sacred, and devotees believe that worship and fasting done during this period bring multiplied spiritual benefits.

Unlike the usual 24 Ekadashis observed in a year, two additional Ekadashis are added whenever Adhik Maas occurs. One of them is Padmini Ekadashi. In 2026, Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, May 27. According to religious beliefs, fasting and worshipping on this day is believed to bring rewards equal to intense penance and yajnas. Many devotees also observe the fast while praying for children and family happiness.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 date and timings

Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on May 27, 2026.

The Ekadashi tithi will begin on May 26 at 5:10 AM and conclude on May 27 at 6:21 AM.

The fast will be broken on May 28.

Paran timing: 5:25 AM to 7:56 AM on May 28.

Importance of Padmini Ekadashi

Since Padmini Ekadashi falls during Adhik Maas, its significance is believed to increase many times over.

According to religious beliefs, observing this vrat may help devotees attain punya while reducing the impact of past sins. It is also associated with fulfilment of wishes, especially prayers related to children and family growth.

Devotees believe worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna on this day brings special blessings and spiritual peace.

Padmini Ekadashi puja vidhi

Fasting and puja on Padmini Ekadashi are considered especially important, so devotees are advised to begin preparations early in the morning.

According to beliefs, people should bathe before sunrise or at least before 12 noon and then take the vrat sankalp.

The day is usually spent calmly with prayers, chanting and devotion towards Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

Night worship also holds special importance during this Ekadashi. A four-phase puja ritual is traditionally followed.

During the first phase, devotees worship using coconut.

In the second phase, bel patra is offered.

In the third phase, sitaphal is used during worship.

In the fourth and final phase, orange and betel nut are offered.

It is believed that worship performed with proper rituals and devotion on this Ekadashi may help fulfil sincere wishes quickly while bringing the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Padmini Ekadashi remedies

1. Special remedy for child blessings

Couples praying for children are advised to worship Lord Krishna together on Padmini Ekadashi.

Yellow flowers and yellow fruits should be offered to the deity. After this, devotees can chant the mantra "Om Kleem Krishnaya Namah".

2. Remedy for obstacles and negative effects

According to beliefs, devotees can read the 11th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita at midnight on this day.

Lighting a ghee diya and worshipping Lord Krishna is also considered beneficial for relief from obstacles and negative influences.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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