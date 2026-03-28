Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Is it on March 29 or 30? Know exact date, timings, Parana time, puja vidhi and mantras

Kamada Ekadashi is one of those days that quietly holds a lot of weight in Hindu tradition. It comes twice a month like all Ekadashis, but the one in Chaitra Shukla Paksha has its own vibe. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and, if you go by the scriptures, it is about cleansing, intention, and getting a bit closer to spiritual balance.
This year, there has been some confusion around the date, with people unsure whether Kamada Ekadashi falls on March 29 or March 30. The vrat, however, will be observed on March 29, 2026 based on the Ekadashi tithi. The timing matters more than people think. Not just for fasting, but also for when you end it. There is a certain rhythm to it. Follow it right, and the belief is that the benefits come through more fully.
Kamada Ekadashi 2026 date and timings
Ekadashi begins: March 28, 2026 at 08:45 AM
Ekadashi ends: March 29, 2026 at 07:46 AM
Dwadashi end moment: March 30, 2026 at 07:09 AM
Parana time: March 30, 2026 from 06:14 AM to 07:09 AM
Why Kamada Ekadashi actually matters
Ekadashi, in general, is observed on the eleventh day of both lunar phases. But Kamada Ekadashi is said to be a bit special. The word Kamada loosely means fulfiller of desires. So yes, there is a strong belief that this fast is tied to wish fulfilment.
Scriptures like the Varaha Purana talk about how observing this vrat sincerely can help clear past karmic baggage. Big claims, sure. But that is the faith around it. People observe it not just for material gains but also for peace, clarity, and a sense of reset.
At its core, the fast is meant to purify. Mind, body, and soul. Simple idea, not always easy in practice.
Importance of Parana time
Breaking the fast is not just a casual thing. Timing matters here as well.
- Parana should be done on Dwadashi tithi after sunrise
- It must be done within the given auspicious window
- This timing is believed to complete the vrat properly
- It also reflects discipline, which is kind of the whole point
Kamada Ekadashi rules you should keep in mind
- Break the fast only on Dwadashi after sunrise
- Stick to the given Parana time
- Start with sattvik food like fruits, rice, and dal
- Avoid using bath soap on Ekadashi
- Do not pluck tulsi leaves on this day
Spiritual benefits of Kamada Ekadashi people believe in
- It is said to fulfil genuine desires
- Helps cleanse past karma and mistakes
- Brings peace, prosperity, and stability
- Strengthens devotion towards Lord Vishnu
Kamada Ekadashi puja vidhi step by step
- Wake up early and take a holy bath
- Clean the house, especially the puja area, and take a sankalp
- Place Lord Vishnu’s idol on a wooden plank with a Shree Yantra
- Light a diya and offer flowers and garlands
- Offer panchamrit and tulsi leaves
- Chant Vishnu mantras
- Read or listen to the Kamada Ekadashi vrat katha
- Break the fast properly on Dwadashi
Mantras to chant on Kamada Ekadashi
- Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
- Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva
- Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham
- Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
- Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame, Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane
In the end, Kamada Ekadashi is less about rigid rules and more about intent. People follow it differently. Some go all in, strict fast and rituals. Others keep it simpler. Either way, the idea stays the same. Slow down a bit, stay mindful, and reconnect with something bigger than the everyday rush.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.
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