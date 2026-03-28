Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Is it on March 29 or 30? Know exact date, timings, Parana time, puja vidhi and mantras

New Delhi:

Kamada Ekadashi is one of those days that quietly holds a lot of weight in Hindu tradition. It comes twice a month like all Ekadashis, but the one in Chaitra Shukla Paksha has its own vibe. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and, if you go by the scriptures, it is about cleansing, intention, and getting a bit closer to spiritual balance.

This year, there has been some confusion around the date, with people unsure whether Kamada Ekadashi falls on March 29 or March 30. The vrat, however, will be observed on March 29, 2026 based on the Ekadashi tithi. The timing matters more than people think. Not just for fasting, but also for when you end it. There is a certain rhythm to it. Follow it right, and the belief is that the benefits come through more fully.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026 date and timings

Ekadashi begins: March 28, 2026 at 08:45 AM

Ekadashi ends: March 29, 2026 at 07:46 AM

Dwadashi end moment: March 30, 2026 at 07:09 AM

Parana time: March 30, 2026 from 06:14 AM to 07:09 AM

Why Kamada Ekadashi actually matters

Ekadashi, in general, is observed on the eleventh day of both lunar phases. But Kamada Ekadashi is said to be a bit special. The word Kamada loosely means fulfiller of desires. So yes, there is a strong belief that this fast is tied to wish fulfilment.

Scriptures like the Varaha Purana talk about how observing this vrat sincerely can help clear past karmic baggage. Big claims, sure. But that is the faith around it. People observe it not just for material gains but also for peace, clarity, and a sense of reset.

At its core, the fast is meant to purify. Mind, body, and soul. Simple idea, not always easy in practice.

Importance of Parana time

Breaking the fast is not just a casual thing. Timing matters here as well.

Parana should be done on Dwadashi tithi after sunrise

It must be done within the given auspicious window

This timing is believed to complete the vrat properly

It also reflects discipline, which is kind of the whole point

Kamada Ekadashi rules you should keep in mind

Break the fast only on Dwadashi after sunrise

Stick to the given Parana time

Start with sattvik food like fruits, rice, and dal

Avoid using bath soap on Ekadashi

Do not pluck tulsi leaves on this day

Spiritual benefits of Kamada Ekadashi people believe in

It is said to fulfil genuine desires

Helps cleanse past karma and mistakes

Brings peace, prosperity, and stability

Strengthens devotion towards Lord Vishnu

Kamada Ekadashi puja vidhi step by step

Wake up early and take a holy bath

Clean the house, especially the puja area, and take a sankalp

Place Lord Vishnu’s idol on a wooden plank with a Shree Yantra

Light a diya and offer flowers and garlands

Offer panchamrit and tulsi leaves

Chant Vishnu mantras

Read or listen to the Kamada Ekadashi vrat katha

Break the fast properly on Dwadashi

Mantras to chant on Kamada Ekadashi

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame, Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

In the end, Kamada Ekadashi is less about rigid rules and more about intent. People follow it differently. Some go all in, strict fast and rituals. Others keep it simpler. Either way, the idea stays the same. Slow down a bit, stay mindful, and reconnect with something bigger than the everyday rush.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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