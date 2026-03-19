Eid ul-Fitr 2026 India date confirmed: Moon not sighted, here’s when the festival will be celebrated

New Delhi:

Eid ul-Fitr has a way of arriving quietly, and then all at once. After a month of fasting, early mornings, and long days, the shift is noticeable. The routine changes. The pace softens a little. There is food again, yes, but also a sense of completion.

For many, it marks the end of Ramadan, a period of discipline and reflection. Eid ul-Fitr, often called Meethi Eid, becomes that moment where everything settles. This year in India, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21, 2026.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India

The date of Eid ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, and in India, that confirmation comes through local moon sighting committees.

The Markazi Chand Committee, Firangi Mahal, Lucknow has announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in India. Therefore, March 20, 2026 will be observed as the 30th roza, and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Why the date changes each year

Eid ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, where each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. Because of this, the festival shifts earlier by around 10 to 11 days each year in the Gregorian calendar.

This system also explains why confirmation is always awaited until the evening, as the appearance of the moon determines the exact date.

What Eid ul-Fitr signifies

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset. But it is not just about food. The month is rooted in discipline, patience, and reflection.

Eid, then, becomes a moment of balance returning. There is gratitude in it. A quiet acknowledgement of having completed something meaningful.

How Eid is usually observed

The day begins with Eid prayers, offered in mosques or open grounds. After that, it turns more personal. Families gather, meals are shared, and homes stay full through the day.

Sweet dishes like seviyan, kheer and phirni are prepared. People visit relatives and greet each other with “Eid Mubarak”. There is also a strong focus on charity and sharing within the community.

At its core, Eid ul-Fitr is simple. A sense of closure. And then, slowly, a return to everyday life.

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