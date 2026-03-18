Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: No moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on Friday; India may observe on Saturday

New Delhi:

Eid ul-Fitr has a way of arriving quietly, and then all at once. After a month of fasting, early mornings, and long days, the shift is noticeable. The routine changes. The pace softens a little. There is food again, yes, but also a sense of completion.

For many, it marks the end of Ramadan, a period of discipline and reflection. Eid ul-Fitr, often called Meethi Eid, becomes that moment where everything settles. Not loud, not rushed. Just a pause of sorts.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

The date of Eid ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which means it can vary across countries.

In Saudi Arabia, the Shawwal moon has not been sighted. As a result, Eid ul-Fitr will now be observed on Friday, March 20, 2026. The UAE is expected to follow a similar timeline.

In India, Eid is likely to be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, with the moon sighting expected on Friday evening. Final confirmation will come after Maghrib prayers, once local committees announce it.

Why the date changes each year

Eid ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, where each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. Because of this, the festival shifts earlier by about 10 to 11 days each year in the Gregorian calendar.

It also explains why different countries sometimes observe Eid on different days, depending on when the moon is sighted locally.

What the festival signifies

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset. But it is not just about food. The month is rooted in discipline, patience, and reflection.

Eid, then, becomes a moment of balance returning. There is gratitude in it. A quiet acknowledgement of having completed something meaningful.

How Eid is usually observed

The day begins with Eid prayers, offered in mosques or open grounds. After that, it turns more personal. Families gather, meals are shared, and homes stay full through the day.

Sweet dishes like seviyan, kheer and phirni are prepared. People visit relatives and greet each other with “Eid Mubarak”. There is also a strong focus on charity and sharing within the community.

At its core, Eid ul-Fitr is simple. A sense of closure. And then, slowly, a return to everyday life.

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