Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date: Will it fall on March 20 or 21? Moon sighting details for India, Saudi Arabia and UAE

New Delhi:

Eid ul-Fitr has a way of arriving quietly, and then all at once. After a month of fasting, early mornings, and long days, the shift is noticeable. The routine changes. The pace softens a little. There is food again, yes, but also a sense of completion.

For many, it marks the end of Ramadan, a period of discipline and reflection. And Eid ul-Fitr, often called Meethi Eid, becomes the point where that journey comes together. Not just a celebration, more like a pause. A reset, in its own way.

When is Eid ul-Fitr 2026 in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

Eid ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, so its date depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon. Because of this, it does not fall on the same date everywhere.

In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, authorities have called for the Shawwal moon to be sighted on the evening of March 18, 2026. If the crescent is visible, Eid ul-Fitr will be observed on March 19 across these regions.

In India and other parts of South Asia, the festival is usually observed a day later. Based on current projections, the moon is likely to be sighted on March 19, which would place Eid ul-Fitr on March 20.

If the moon is not visible that evening, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid may shift to March 21 instead. Final confirmation typically comes after Maghrib prayers, once local moon-sighting committees make official announcements.

Why Eid ul-Fitr date changes every year

The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, not the solar calendar. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon.

This means Eid ul-Fitr shifts earlier by about 10 to 11 days each year in the Gregorian calendar. It also explains why different countries may celebrate on slightly different days, depending on when the moon is sighted locally.

Eid ul-Fitr significance after Ramadan

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The fast is not just about food, but also about discipline, patience, and reflection.

The day of Eid is seen as a time of gratitude. It is about acknowledging the effort of the past month and stepping into a more balanced routine again.

It is also one of the two major festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Adha.

How Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated

The day usually begins early, with special prayers known as Eid Salah, offered in mosques or open grounds.

After that, the tone shifts. Families gather, meals are shared, and homes stay busy through the day.

Some common elements of the celebration:

Preparing sweet dishes like seviyan, kheer and phirni

Visiting relatives and friends

Greeting each other with “Eid Mubarak”

Sharing food within the community

There is also an emphasis on charity and generosity, which is an important part of the festival.

What Eid ul-Fitr represents

Beyond the food and gatherings, Eid ul-Fitr carries a quieter meaning. It reflects completion. A full cycle of restraint and reflection, coming to an end.

There is joy in it, of course. But also a sense of balance returning. Not rushed. Just steady.

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