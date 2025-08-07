9 people you should never touch feet of in Hinduism; it may bring sin, not blessings Touching feet in Hinduism shows respect, but doing it for these 9 people could bring sin instead of blessings. Find out who and why this matters.

Touching elders' feet is considered a good and respectful custom in Hinduism. It demonstrates affection and respect by receiving their blessings. However, few people are aware that you shouldn't touch some people's feet. Touching the feet of these nine types of people is prohibited. It may be a problem or, facing consequences, a sin rather than a source of blessings.

For hundreds of years, it has been a tradition in Sanatan culture to touch the feet of elderly people. We learn from a young age that we should touch the feet of elderly people or people we respect when we meet them. But did you know that the 'Bhagavad Gita' says you shouldn't touch the feet of some people?

When respect turns into sin: What scriptures say

The custom says that touching the father-in-law's feet is forbidden for the son-in-law. This rule is said to have been in place since Mahadev cut off his father-in-law, Daksh. But this rule is followed only in a few places. Nephew not touching his uncle's feet is said to have been there since Krishna rescued his uncle Kansa. According to Hinduism, virgin girls are thought to be an example of the goddess Durga; as such, no one is allowed to touch their feet. It is said that sin comes from doing this. A person's feet should never be touched when they are returning from a cremation place because doing so is considered improper, as a person becomes impure after leaving a funeral. Only after taking a bath are you allowed to be touched by everyone. It is not allowed to touch someone's feet while they are performing puja, as this can result in sin. One can touch the feet after the puja is finished. 'Bhagwat Gita' states that a Sanyasi should only touch his Guru's feet. It is considered unlucky to touch the feet of someone who is lying, so avoid touching someone who is sleeping or resting. In Sanatan culture, a dead person's feet are touched while they are lying down. Touching someone's feet in a temple is against the rules since it is considered an insult to the idol. Outside the temple, you can touch that person's feet. You should not touch someone's feet if they are in an impure state, or if you are impure for any reason, you should not allow anyone to touch your feet.

