Diwali 2025: Lakshmi puja muhurat for shops, offices and factories Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. Let's know the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja for business premises like shops, offices, and factories. Aligning your worship with these timings brings prosperity, peace, and blessings into homes and workplaces alike.

New Delhi:

This year, Diwali brings with it an invitation to refresh our surroundings, renew our intentions and open the door to abundance. For business‑owners and households alike, it’s not simply about lighting lamps and bursting crackers; it’s about inviting the spirit of Lakshmi into your space, and doing so at an auspicious moment gives that invitation even more power. According to the calendar, the key lunar timing, the Amavasya tithi in the month of Kartik, arrives on October 20, 2025 (from the afternoon) and remains valid until October 21.

Because the tithi overlaps both days, the preferred celebration night is 20 October, when the “Pradosh Kaal” (evening twilight period) intersects with the auspicious sign of Vrishabha (Taurus) — giving that extra strength to the worship.

For business premises (shops, offices, factories), the day‑timing also matters: many astrologers advise performing the Lakshmi‑Ganesha puja in the afternoon or early evening of 20 October, so that the benefits of the ritual are in place before nightfall.

When to do the puja: key timings

Here are the important windows to plan your puja:

The Amavasya tithi begins around 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends around 5:54 PM on October 21.

The ideal Lakshmi‑puja window (for homes) is approximately 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM on 20 October (for many places) when Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal overlap.

For shops/factories/offices, some sources suggest an earlier window: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM or similar on October 20.

A late‑night window (Nishita Kaal) exists: around 11:41 PM on 20 October to 12:31 AM on October 21— but this may not include the “fixed lagna” (Sthir Lagna) that many prefer for maximum efficacy.

In other words, if you’re doing this at home, plan for the early evening of October 20. If you’re doing it in a business space and want to be sure everything is in place before darkness falls, aim for the afternoon to early‑evening slot. Clean up, get your materials ready, decorate and synchronise so the worship falls in a time considered most beneficial.

What should business owners and shopkeepers keep in mind?

If you run a shop, factory or office, consider doing the Lakshmi‑Ganesha puja before business closes for the day, so that the ritual sets the tone for prosperity and stability. The afternoon window is suggested for such establishments.

Ensure the premises are clean, well‑lit and free of clutter ahead of the puja. A well‑prepared environment honours the tradition that wealth (Lakshmi) prefers purity, order and readiness.

Involve the team (if you have staff) or at least signal that the festival has begun; this strengthens the collective energy of the workplace.

After the puja, consider updating account books, beginning new entries, or planning fresh ventures; many favour linking the ritual with a new start.

