Diwali 2025: Goddess Lakshmi will be worshipped on this day; check date and muhurat

The exact date of Diwali is a topic of ongoing confusion in 2025. This is because the new moon day falls on two different days. The celebration of Diwali is really observed on the day of Kartik Amavasya, which falls on October 20 and 21 this year. As a result, people are confused about the best day to celebrate Diwali.

However, many astrologers of India have confirmed the correct date of Diwali. Let us know on which day the Lakshmi Puja should be performed on Diwali.

Diwali 2025 Date

First, know that Diwali is celebrated on the day when the new moon day is observed from dawn to nightfall, and this is happening on October 20, 2025. Therefore, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20th. Meanwhile, the Kartik Amavasya bath will be performed on the morning of October 21st, 2025, as the new moon day will be observed during that day. Those who perform Diwali puja in their offices will be able to perform Lakshmi puja at their workplaces on the morning of October 21st.

Diwali Lakshmi Pujan Muhurat 2025

The auspicious time for Diwali Lakshmi Pujan will be from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM on October 20, 2025. Pradosh Kaal will be from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM, while Vrishabha Kaal will be from 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM.

Diwali Lakshmi Pujan Nishita Kaal Muhurat 2025

The Nishita Kaal Muhurta for Diwali Lakshmi Puja will be from 11:41 pm to 12:31 am. The Leo ascendant will be from 1:38 am to 3:56 am.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025

Afternoon Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) - 03:44 PM to 05:46 PM

Evening Time (variable) - 05:46 PM to 07:21 PM

Night Muhurta (Benefits) - 10:31 PM to 12:06 AM, October 21

Dawn time (auspicious, amrit, char) - 01:41 AM to 06:26 AM, October 21

