Did you know your Rashi is linked to a Jyotirlinga? Find yours and know the mantra to chant this Sawan

New Delhi:

The holy month of Shravan holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, with many people observing fasts, offering prayers and visiting temples to seek blessings. However, not everyone is able to undertake pilgrimages or visit Jyotirlingas during the monsoon season due to travel constraints, age, health concerns or personal responsibilities.

Addressing this, spiritual guide and astrologer Jai Madaan recently shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about a unique spiritual connection between the zodiac signs and the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. According to her, devotees can honour this connection even from home during Shravan.

12 Rashis and 12 Jyotirlingas: What's the connection?

At the beginning of the video, Madaan addressed devotees who may be worried about not being able to visit temples during the holy month.

She said that if someone loves Lord Shiva but is unable to visit a Jyotirlinga because of the rains, family responsibilities or elderly members at home, there is no need to be concerned. According to her, every zodiac sign is spiritually connected to a specific Jyotirlinga.

Madaan further stated that there are 12 Rashis and 12 Jyotirlingas, adding that she does not consider this a coincidence.

Can't visit a Jyotirlinga? Madaan suggests this Shravan practice

In the video, Madaan suggested that devotees can keep the Jyotirlinga associated with their zodiac sign as their phone wallpaper throughout the month of Shravan. She added that even those who do not know their zodiac sign can follow the practice based on the Rashi associated with their name.

She also advised chanting the corresponding mantra while setting the wallpaper and keeping it throughout the monsoon season as an expression of faith and devotion.

The Jyotirlinga linked to your Rashi and the mantra to chant

Mesh (Aries) - Rameshwaram: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Rameshwaraya" Vrishabh (Taurus) - Somnath: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Somnathaya" Mithun (Gemini) - Nageshwar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Nageshwaraya" Kark (Cancer) - Omkareshwar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Omkareshwaraya" Singh (Leo) - Ghrishneshwar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Ghrishneshwaraya" Kanya (Virgo) - Mallikarjun: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Mallikarjunaya" Tula (Libra) - Mahakaleshwar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Mahakaleshwaraya" Vrishchik (Scorpio) - Vaidyanath: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Vaidyanathaya" Dhanu (Sagittarius) - Kashi Vishwanath: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Vishwanathaya" Makar (Capricorn) - Bhimashankar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Bhimashankaraya" Kumbh (Aquarius) - Kedarnath: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Kedarnathaya" Meen (Pisces) - Trimbakeshwar: "Om Namah Shivaya, Namo Trimbakeshwaraya"

For devotees who cannot make the journey to a Jyotirlinga during Shravan, the practice offers a simple way to incorporate their faith into everyday life. As suggested by Madaan, they can identify the Jyotirlinga associated with their Rashi, keep its image close and chant the corresponding mantra during the holy month.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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