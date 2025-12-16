Dhanu Sankranti 2025 date and significance: What it means, punya kaal timing and Kharmas rules Dhanu Sankranti 2025 marks the Sun’s transit into Sagittarius on December 16. Here’s the date, auspicious time, meaning, rituals and what Kharmas signifies.

Dhanu Sankranti 2025 Date: On December 16, at 4:19 AM, the Sun God will move from Scorpio (Vrischika Rashi) to Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi) and will remain in Sagittarius until 3:06 PM on January 14, 2026, after which it will enter Capricorn (Makar Rashi). When the Sun God enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti (Makar Sankranti 2026) will be celebrated, which will be on January 14, 2026.

It is important to note that when the Sun God enters a zodiac sign, that day is considered a Sankranti. The auspicious time (Punya Kaal) during the Sun's Sankranti is of great significance.

Dhanu Sankranti 2025 auspicious time (Punya Kaal)

The auspicious time for Dhanu Sankranti will last until 10:43 AM on December 16. During this period, bathing in the Godavari River and donating clothes is considered highly auspicious.

If you are unable to visit the Godavari River, the ritual can also be performed at home. Mix a little Ganges water with your bathwater and take a bath while invoking the Godavari River. This is also believed to bring auspicious results.

It is also important to know that when the Sun God enters a zodiac sign, it affects people of all zodiac signs. Since the Sun God will remain in Sagittarius until 3:06 PM on January 14, 2026, those who wish to understand the effects of this solar transit on all zodiac signs, along with remedies to gain auspicious results and avoid negative consequences, can refer to Surya Gochar Rashifal and Upay.

Kharmas will begin from December 16

With the Sun God’s entry into Sagittarius, Dhanu Kharmas will also begin from December 16. Kharmas is the period when the Sun God enters and remains in either Sagittarius or Pisces. According to this calculation, Kharmas occur twice a year.

During Kharmas, all auspicious activities such as weddings, housewarming ceremonies and head-shaving rituals are prohibited. However, worshipping the Sun God during this period is considered highly auspicious.

