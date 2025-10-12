Dhanteras dos and don’ts: 4 items you must not give away on this day Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18, marking the start of Diwali. As per tradition, certain items like money, sugar, salt, milk, and oil should not be lent on this day. Here’s what ancient customs say about keeping prosperity and Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings at home.

New Delhi:

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, the five-day festival of lights that symbolises prosperity, health, and abundance. In 2025, Dhanteras will fall on Saturday, October 18, which occurs on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month.bThis day traditionally belongs to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the gods of prosperity and wealth.

At the time of Diwali, individuals clean their houses, light diyas, purchase gold, silver, utensils, and new things that are thought to be auspicious. But according to ancient traditions, there are a couple of things that one should never borrow from anyone on the eve of Dhanteras, as it is thought to repel wealth and positive energy from the house. Here are the four things you should not give away on Dhanteras night.

4 items you must not give away on Dhanteras

1. Money or valuables

On Dhanteras, lending money to someone is considered inauspicious. According to tradition, once you perform the evening Lakshmi Puja, you should avoid giving cash or valuables to anyone. It is believed that lending money on this day may block your own flow of prosperity and take away the wealth energy from your home.

Sugar

Sugar has a unique importance when it comes to Lakshmi worship because it has a direct connection with sweetness, wealth, and fertility. As Goddess Lakshmi is said to have a liking for sugarcane, distributing sugar or sweeteners during the Dhanteras night is thought to send wealth from the home symbolically.t’s best to store sugar inside the kitchen and not let it leave the home after sunset.

3. Salt

While salt seems ordinary, scriptures connect it with financial stability and blessings. Salt comes from the sea, and the ocean is believed to be sacred to Goddess Lakshmi. Lending salt to neighbours on Dhanteras evening is therefore thought to reduce the flow of fortune and disturb the home’s positive energy.

4. Dairy products and essentials like oil or needles

According to astrologers, lending out milk, curd, oil, or even needles on Dhanteras evening is considered unlucky. These items are linked with nourishment, energy, and planetary balance. Giving them away can disrupt this harmony and attract negative planetary effects. In fact, one should not even borrow these things from others on this day.

What Dhanteras teaches us

While these customs are based on traditional belief systems and local faiths, they underline an important value, Dhanteras is a day to attract, not disperse, abundance. Whether you follow these practices literally or symbolically, it’s a time to keep positivity, gratitude, and prosperity close to home.

(Disclaimer: The information above is based on religious beliefs and local customs. India TV does not confirm or endorse any religious claims.)