Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat: Best time for Lakshmi-Kuber puja at home and office

As the sacred month of Kartik rolls around, it’s time for Dhanteras to kick off the five-day Diwali extravaganza! This is the season of lights, abundance, and all-around good vibes, with Diwali itself, the big night of celebration, following close behind. During Dhanteras, it is important to know the auspicious time to perform the Lakshmi-Kuber puja at home and office. Dhanteras puja is the best start to the Diwali celebration.

Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik, a day steeped in meaning for Hindus. Legend has it that Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of medicine, the god of Ayurveda and an avatar of Lord Vishnu, rose from the ocean during the epic Samudra Manthan (that’s the cosmic ocean-churning, for those new to the story), carrying a pot of amrit, the nectar of immortality. Pretty cool, right? That’s why Dhanteras is all about honouring Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth), and Lord Kuber (the treasurer of the gods). It’s also the day when folks go shopping for gold, silver, or shiny new utensils to invite prosperity into their lives.

Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat (Home and Office)

On Dhanteras, homes and offices come alive with special pujas to welcome wealth and good fortune. The evening is dedicated to praying to Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Lakshmi. Here’s when to do it:

Date: Friday, October 18, 2025

Best time for puja: 7:11 PM to 9:22 PM

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Pradosh Kaal is the sweet spot for Dhanteras rituals. Whether you’re at home or in the office, doing the puja during this time is believed to bring luck, growth, and a shield against financial wobbles.

Diwali 2025 Puja Muhurat (Home and Office)

Diwali, happening on the Amavasya Tithi, is the day for the big Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja. The best time to do this puja is during Pradosh Kaal, right after sunset, when the energy is just right.

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2025

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM

Lakshmi-Ganesha Puja Time: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Many businesses also do a Kuber Puja or Chopda Pujan (that’s worshipping the account books) to mark the start of a fresh financial year.

How to perform the Dhanteras puja

Here’s a simple guide to nailing the rituals:

Clean up: Give your house or workspace a thorough clean, particularly the door. Brighten it up with vibrant rangoli, flowers, and diyas (those tiny oil lamps).

Prepare your altar: Place a red or yellow cloth and put idols or photographs of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on it.

Illuminate it: Use ghee lamps for Lakshmi and oil lamps for Yama (the god of death) to balance things.

Provide good things: Take flowers, sweets, turmeric, rice, fruits, and coins to the altar.

Chant from the heart: Recite "Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Namah" for Lakshmi and "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" for Ganesha to invoke those divine blessings.

Finishing touch: Light a lamp outside your front door facing south—it's believed to keep negative energy at bay and your family protected.

The spiritual meaning behind the two days

Dhanteras is all about honouring abundance and good health, and Diwali is that lovely reminder that light overcomes darkness. Together, they're like a spiritual and financial restart, a time to let go of old stuff, create a fresh start, and bring abundance into your work life and home.

Whether it's decking up your living room or office, these rituals are all about inviting the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, happiness, and a lot of happiness. So, prepare those diyas and let's light up this Diwali season!

