Dasha Mata Vrat 2026: Date, Dashami tithi timing, puja vidhi and Nala-Damayanti vrat katha

The Hindu calendar includes many fasts that are observed according to lunar dates. Some are widely known across the country, while others are followed more strongly in specific traditions. Dasha Mata Vrat is one such observance that falls every year during the Dashami tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

The vrat is dedicated to Dasha Mata, who is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati. Married women usually observe this fast and perform the puja seeking prosperity, stability and happiness for their families. One important ritual of the day involves offering a thread garland with ten knots to a Peepal tree, after which the thread is worn around the neck. Devotees also read or listen to the Dasha Mata Vrat Katha, which explains the spiritual meaning behind the fast.

Dasha Mata Vrat 2026 date and timing

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dashami tithi during Chaitra Krishna Paksha will fall in mid-March.

The timing for the vrat in 2026 is as follows:

Dashami tithi begins: March 13, 2026 at 6:28 am

Dashami tithi ends: March 14, 2026 at 8:10 am

Because the Dashami tithi is present during the day on March 13, 2026, the Dasha Mata Vrat will be observed on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Rituals followed during Dasha Mata Vrat

The rituals of the vrat are simple but symbolic and are usually performed by married women.

Common practices include:

Waking up early, bathing and wearing clean clothes

Performing formal worship of Dasha Mata

Preparing a sacred thread with ten knots

Offering the thread to a Peepal tree during the puja

Wearing the thread around the neck after the worship

Devotees believe that observing the vrat and worshipping the goddess with devotion helps bring wealth, prosperity, happiness and harmony to the household. Reading the Dasha Mata Vrat Katha is considered an essential part of the ritual.

Dasha Mata Vrat Katha: The story of King Nala and Queen Damayanti

According to the traditional story connected with this vrat, there once lived King Nala and Queen Damayanti. They ruled a prosperous kingdom where the people were happy and the royal household enjoyed great wealth and comfort. The couple had two sons, and life in the kingdom was peaceful.

One day, on the occasion of the Dasha Mata observance during the Holi period, a Brahmin woman arrived at the royal palace. She told the queen to accept the sacred Dasha thread and worship the goddess.

A maid in the palace explained to the queen that married women observe the vrat on this day and tie the sacred thread around their necks after worshipping Dasha Mata, as it is believed to bring prosperity to the household.

Following this advice, Queen Damayanti accepted the thread, performed the puja according to the ritual and tied the sacred thread around her neck.

Some days later, King Nala noticed the thread and asked the queen why she was wearing such a simple thread despite having many valuable ornaments. Before the queen could explain, the king removed the thread and threw it to the ground.

The queen quickly picked it up and said that it was the sacred thread of Dasha Mata and that insulting it was not right.

That night, while the king was asleep, Dasha Mata appeared in his dream in the form of an elderly woman. She warned him that his good fortune would soon end and that difficult times would begin because he had insulted the goddess.

Soon after, the royal couple’s fortunes began to decline. Their wealth, elephants, horses, royal army and prosperity slowly disappeared. The kingdom fell into hardship and the royal family struggled to survive.

One day King Nala suggested that Damayanti should take their children and go to her parental home so she would not have to suffer. The queen refused and said she would stay with him through every difficulty.

Eventually they decided to leave their kingdom and travel to another land in search of work.

During their journey they came across the palace of a Bhil king, where they left their two children in safe keeping before continuing their travels.

Later they reached the village of one of King Nala’s friends. The friend welcomed them warmly and arranged food and accommodation. In the room where they were resting, there was a decorative hook shaped like a peacock, and a valuable diamond necklace belonging to the friend’s wife was hanging from it.

During the night, Queen Damayanti noticed something strange. The decorative hook appeared to swallow the necklace. Worried that they would be accused of theft, the couple quietly left the house before morning.

When the friend’s wife woke up and saw the necklace missing, she suspected that Nala and Damayanti had stolen it. The friend, however, refused to believe that his friend could do such a thing.

Continuing their journey, the couple reached the village where King Nala’s sister lived. When she heard about their arrival and their poor condition, she brought them simple food of onions and bread. King Nala ate his share, while the queen buried her portion in the ground.

Further along the journey they came to a river. The king caught some fish and asked the queen to cook them while he went to the village to bring food. While returning with food, a hawk swooped down and knocked the meal from his hands.

Meanwhile, when the queen began roasting the fish, they suddenly came alive and jumped back into the river. Both of them feared the other might misunderstand the situation, but they continued their journey silently.

Eventually they reached the village where the queen’s parental home was located. King Nala asked Damayanti to go to her parents and work there if necessary, while he would find work somewhere in the village.

The queen began working in the palace as a maid, while the king started working at an oil press.

Time passed. One day during the Dasha Mata observance near Holi, the women of the palace bathed and prepared for the ritual. The queen, still working as a maid, also bathed and assisted them.

While combing the hair of the queen mother, the older woman noticed a distinctive lotus mark on the maid’s head. Seeing this, the queen mother became emotional because her daughter had the same mark.

When the maid revealed that she was indeed the lost princess Damayanti, the queen mother realised what had happened. Damayanti explained that she had hidden her identity so that the difficult phase of her life could pass.

She then observed the Dasha Mata Vrat with devotion and prayed for forgiveness.

The king was soon found working in the village and brought back to the palace. He was bathed, given new clothes and treated with honour.

With the blessings of Dasha Mata, the couple’s fortunes gradually returned. After spending some time with the queen’s parents, they set out again for their own kingdom with wealth, elephants, horses and royal support.

During the journey they revisited places where their hardships had occurred. At the place where the queen had buried the onions and bread, they dug the ground and found that the bread had turned into gold and the onions into silver.

Later they visited the house of the friend whose necklace had disappeared. During the night, the decorative hook spat out the necklace it had swallowed earlier, clearing their name.

They also returned to the Bhil king to reclaim their children, and finally reached their capital city. The people welcomed them with great joy and the royal couple regained their former prosperity.

The story ends with a prayer that just as Dasha Mata first tested King Nala and Queen Damayanti and later blessed them with good fortune, the goddess may bless all devotees with prosperity and happiness.

