Cold Supermoon tonight: Best crystals to charge for healing energy The Cold Supermoon is believed to be the most powerful lunar night for charging crystals. Tarot Reader Pooja Verma shares which crystals gain the most clarity, balance and healing energy.

New Delhi:

Today is the Cold Supermoon, a time when many believe the lunar energy is at its peak, signalling renewal and clarity of mind through crystals. According to Tarot Reader Pooja Verma, certain crystals have the power to capture the cleansing and intuitive energy from this once-a-year lunar event.

While crystals can be charged every month, according to Pooja, the Cold Supermoon gives a rare opportunity to release old energy, restore balance, and realign with your intentions.

Cold Supermoon energy: Crystals to cleanse and recharge tonight

Let’s take a look at some crystals that you can charge this Cold Supermoon:

1. Clear Quartz

Clear Quartz is often referred to as the "master amplifier" and is believed to amplify and purify energies. Charging it during the Cold Supermoon is believed to enhance its capability to cleanse and reset one's ability to set clear intentions.

2. Moonstone

Moonstone not only enhances one’s intuitive power, but also helps in achieving emotional balance. If charged on the Cold Supermoon night, it can become one’s inner guide, support one in their creative endeavours, and strengthen nurturing energy.

3. Amethyst

Amethyst is often linked with peace, protection, and spiritual guidance. Under the supermoon, it can help one release their trapped emotional energy, paving the way to deeper meditative states.

4. Selenite

Selenite is a natural cleanser that many people use to clear negative or stagnant energy. Charging it is said to increase its powers in bringing peace and purifying your aura, creating a clean, energetic environment.

5. Black Tourmaline

Black Tourmaline is both grounding and protective. Because it is believed to absorb negative energy, recharging it helps restore its power and renew its protective qualities.

6. Rose Quartz

Rose Quartz is said to represent love and healing. Charging it under a supermoon may increase the level of self-love, create an emotional balance, and infuse compassion into relationships.

The Cold Supermoon is believed to be a perfect time for a reset, not only of your crystals but also of your inner emotional space. The lunar event is a meaningful opportunity to clear the past, welcome renewal, and begin a fresh cycle with clarity and intention.