Choti Diwali 2025: Why you should light 14 diyas and where to place them Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi, celebrated on October 19, 2025, marks light’s victory over darkness. Lighting 14 diyas during the Yama Deep Daan ritual invites health, protection, and peace. Each flame symbolises divine energy that shields your home and heart from negativity.

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, is celebrated a day before Diwali. It commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, an allegory for the triumph of light over darkness, and purity over impurity.

One of the most important rituals on this day happens to be the lighting of diyas. The tradition isn’t just about fancying up your home; it deeply relates to Yama Deep Daan, an age-old custom that’s enacted for protection, good fortune and freedom from all that is negative. Let's understand this better.

Why do we light diyas on Narak Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali)

Chhoti Diwali 2025: The reason behind lighting 14 diyas for prosperity and peace

Skanda Purana says that lamps should be lit on Narak Chaturdashi to honour Lord Yama, the god who watches over Hell, and request his blessings for a long, healthy life and protection from untimely death. It is said that the act of lighting diyas on this night leads the souls in peace and pet negative energies at bay. Homes, traditionally, light diyas when the sun sets — representing the dispelling of ignorance and inner darkness.

How many diyas to light on Narak Chaturdashi

Most Hindu scriptures and regional traditions agree that 14 diyas (lamps) are to be lit on Narak Chaturdashi.

This is why it is also called “Chaudah Diyon Ki Diwali” in many parts of India, “chaudah” meaning fourteen. Each diya represents one Yama Tithi of the lunar cycle and acts as a symbolic offering to Lord Yama, seeking protection for all members of the household.

Where to place the 14 diyas

The placement of diyas matters just as much as their count. Here’s how they are traditionally arranged at home:

Main entrance (south direction) — one diya for Lord Yama, to ward off untimely death.

Tulsi plant — for purification and divine protection.

Kitchen — to invite abundance and remove negative energy.

Bathroom or wash area — for cleanliness and good health.

Water source (well, tap, or near storage) — to purify water energy.

Storage area or granary — for prosperity in food and wealth.

Pooja room — to honour the deities.

Bedroom — to bring harmony and peace.

Balcony or terrace — to light the path for ancestors.

Windows or corners — to remove darkness from hidden areas.

Living room or centre of home — for unity and light.

Under a peepal or banyan tree (if possible) — to honour nature and balance energies.

In the backyard or near garthe bage disposal area — to cleanse negativity.

Brahmasthana (centre of the house) — the final diya, representing the soul’s light within.

Timing to light diyas on Narak Chaturdashi 2025

As per the Drik Panchang, Narak Chaturdashi in 2025 will be celebrated on October 19 (Sunday). The most auspicious time to light diyas, especially for the Yama Deep Daan, is during Pradosh Kaal, which is a period of twilight (approximately) after sunset and before nightfall.

Yama Deep Daan Muhurat: 05:48 pm to 07:04 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi: Starting from 01:51 PM on October 19, ending at 03:44 PM on October 20.

This is the day when devotees light 14 diyas facing towards the south direction, as it is Lord Yama's direction.

Symbolism of lighting diyas

Lighting diyas on Narak Chaturdashi is more than just a spiritual act; it’s a chain of emotions that are called to action before Diwali. With the symbol of resilience, wisdom and inner strength, the flickering flame burns to dissolve fear and ego. The families that actually do this with a pure heart is considered to have harmony, health and auspiciousness in the house.

So, the response to how many diyas to light on Narak Chaturdashi is an easy 14 - the number that lit up heavens and earth with their glow. As you get ready for Diwali this year, know that the ritual of lighting diyas isn’t tradition alone; it’s a reminder that even the tiniest flame can beat the darkest darkness.

