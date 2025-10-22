Chitragupta Puja 2025 date and muhurat: Rituals and meaning explained Chitragupta Puja 2025 will be observed along with Bhai Dooj. Devotees worship Lord Chitragupta — the divine keeper of karma — with pens, inkpots, and account books, seeking knowledge, clarity, and prosperity for the coming year.

As the five-day-long festival of Diwali ends, the day of Bhai Dooj celebrates not just the bonding between brothers and sisters but the religious ritual of Chitragupta Puja. Devotees worship Lord Chitragupta on this day as he is said to be the God who keeps record of all the good deeds performed by each soul.

In many regions of India, especially in northern states, the day is also known as Masya Daan Puja, as people worship pens and inkpots (kalams and daawats). Pens and inkpots are symbols of wisdom, intellect, and righteousness.

When is Chitragupta Puja 2025? Date and muhurat details

Chitragupta Puja 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025, along with Bhai Dooj. The day is dedicated to Lord Chitragupta, the divine accountant of karma and the recorder of human deeds.

This sacred observance is held during the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Chitragupta Puja 2025 Muhurat (Aparahna period):

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Aparahna Muhurat: 1:32 PM to 3:51 PM

1:32 PM to 3:51 PM Duration: 2 hours 19 minutes

Tithi Timings:

Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 8:16 PM on October 22, 2025

8:16 PM on October 22, 2025 Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:46 PM on October 23, 2025

Why is Chitragupta Puja performed

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta was born on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, which coincides with Bhai Dooj. He is said to be born from the mind of Lord Brahma, and thus is named Chitragupta: "the one born from the chitta (mind) and gupta (hidden wisdom)."

Lord Chitragupta is the cosmic accountant of the universe and the advisor of Yamraj, the lord of death. He maintains a record of every person's karma, their positives and negatives, and determines their destiny after death.

Story and legend of Lord Chitragupta

Legend has it that Yamraj once promised his sister Yamuna that whoever visits their sister on the day of Yama Dwitiya (now known as Bhai Dooj), receives her blessings, and eats at her home, will be free from the fear of untimely death. Since Chitragupta serves as Yamraj’s scribe and aide, he is worshipped on the same day to honour this divine connection.

For this reason, Chitragupta Puja is often observed along with Bhai Dooj, symbolising purity, truth, and the moral balance of one’s life.

How to perform Chitragupta Puja step by step

The puja is performed with great reverence, especially by those involved in education, writing, or business. On this day, devotees worship Lord Chitragupta’s idol or image and offer prayers with pens, inkpots, and account books.

Steps of the Puja:

Clean the home and set up a small altar in the northeast corner.

Put a photo or idol of Lord Chitragupta with a pen, inkpot, and books of accounts.

Provide flowers, rice grains, sandalwood paste, sweets, and betel leaves.

Recite mantras for Lord Chitragupta, asking for blessings for knowledge, clarity, and righteousness in actions.

Spiritual meaning and benefits of worshipping Lord Chitragupta

The day signifies the authority of intelligence, truth, and moral accountability. Worshipping Lord Chitragupta is believed to bring wisdom, courage, and success in writing, studies, and business. It also symbolises the importance of good karma and reminds people to stay mindful of their actions.

Worshippers are of the view that Lord Chitragupta's prayer wipes away past blunders, clears hurdles from one's working life, and brings prosperity. To merchants and accountants, the day signifies a good time to start new books of accounts and financial records.

Chitragupta Puja is essentially a reminder that although money and festivities are on Diwali, honesty and righteousness are its essence.