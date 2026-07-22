Seeking relief from Rahu? Here's the traditional remedy devotees follow at Jharkhand's Chhinnamastika Temple

New Delhi:

Many devotees visit the Chhinnamastika Temple in Jharkhand's Rajrappa believing it is one of the few places where the effects of Rahu can be eased through a traditional remedy. The centuries-old shrine, dedicated to Goddess Chhinnamasta, continues to attract pilgrims who seek relief from obstacles, uncertainty and challenges that they associate with Rahu's influence.

In a recent video, spiritual leader and teacher Shishir Kumar explained the significance of the temple, the belief behind the Rahu remedy practised here and the spiritual traditions associated with the sacred site. The explanations shared in the video are based on religious beliefs and local traditions.

Rahu remedy associated with Chhinnamastika Temple

According to Kumar, Chhinnamastika Temple is widely believed to be a place where Rahu's influence does not prevail. Devotees who believe they are experiencing the adverse effects of Rahu are advised to follow a simple traditional remedy during their visit.

The remedy involves taking a small bundle of black gram, or urad dal, rotating it seven times over the head, touching it to the temple's threshold and then immersing it in the nearby Bhera River. According to local belief, this offering helps calm the negative effects associated with Rahu.

Kumar notes that this belief has been followed by devotees visiting the temple for generations and remains one of the shrine's most well-known spiritual practices.

Temple's spiritual significance

Dedicated to Goddess Chhinnamasta, one of the Das Mahavidyas, the temple holds an important place in Tantric traditions. The name Chhinnamasta literally means "the Goddess who cut off her own head", a form that is traditionally understood as representing the destruction of ego and attachment rather than physical sacrifice.

Kumar briefly recounts two traditional legends associated with the Goddess. In one version, her companions Dakini and Sakini became hungry during a fierce battle, prompting the Goddess to sever her own head so that three streams of blood could nourish them while also sustaining herself. Another version tells a similar story involving Jaya and Vijaya. According to Kumar, both narratives symbolise selflessness and the dissolution of ego, which are central themes in the worship of Chhinnamasta.

Rajrappa's history and sacred traditions

According to Kumar, the present temple structure is believed to have been built by local rulers during the 17th or 18th century, although the shrine itself is considered far older. Local traditions associate its origins with the Pandava era, and the temple is believed to have been destroyed and rebuilt several times over the centuries.

He also says that an older idol once worshipped at the temple was broken by thieves about a decade ago after a local belief spread that it possessed extraordinary powers similar to the mythical philosopher's stone. Temple priests, however, believe the original sacred image still remains buried beneath the ground.

The temple stands near the confluence of the Damodar and Bhairavi rivers, locally known as the Bhera River. According to tradition shared by Kumar, this is the place where Nath master Kanifnath received teachings in Vajra Vairochani Tantra from Goddess Chhinnamasta.

Rajrappa is also regarded as one of the four great cremation grounds recognised in Tantric traditions. Kumar explains that among the three foremost Tantric Shakti Peethas, Kamakhya is considered the highest, followed by Tarapith and then Chhinnamasta at Rajrappa. Local belief also holds that priests and Tantric practitioners have, over the years, claimed to hear the sound of the Goddess's anklets and footsteps along the pathway connecting the river to the temple, especially during special Amavasya worship.

For devotees, however, it is the Rahu remedy and the temple's long-standing spiritual legacy that continue to make Rajrappa one of the most visited shrines dedicated to Goddess Chhinnamasta.

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