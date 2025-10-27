Sunrise tomorrow for Chhath Puja 2025: Usha Arghya timings in Patna, Delhi, Begusarai, Jamshedpur, and more As dawn breaks on October 28, devotees will gather along riverbanks for the sacred Usha Arghya, the morning prayer of Chhath Puja. Check sunrise timings tomorrow for Patna, Begusarai, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Delhi and other major cities of Bihar and Jharkhand to offer your morning Arghya on time.

Every year, as the orange-hued light of dawn spreads across tranquil riverbanks in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and beyond, there rises a prayer of hope and renewal.

This is the moment of the Usha Arghya, the morning offering of Chhath Puja, when devotees turn towards the rising Sun — hearts filled with gratitude, reverence, and longing for blessings.

This year, Chhath Puja Usha Arghya will be celebrated on October 28, 2025, marking the conclusion of four days of fasting and devotion.

What is Usha Arghya?

The word Usha means dawn, and Arghya means offering (typically water, light, and prasad) dedicated to the Sun God. On the final morning of Chhath Puja, devotees stand waist-deep in rivers, ponds, or lakes as the first rays of the Sun appear, offering prayers for health, prosperity, and harmony.

This ritual marks the end of Chhath Puja, the moment of Parana (breaking the fast), when families share thekua, sugarcane, and holy water in gratitude for life’s blessings.

Usha Arghya sunrise timings tomorrow

Here are the city-wise sunrise times for devotees offering Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja 2025.

Bihar

Patna: Sunrise at 05:55 AM

Sunrise at 05:55 AM Muzaffarpur: Sunrise at 05:55 AM

Sunrise at 05:55 AM Begusarai: Sunrise at 05:56 AM

Sunrise at 05:56 AM Gaya: Sunrise at 05:57 AM

Sunrise at 05:57 AM Bhagalpur: Sunrise at 05:54 AM

Sunrise at 05:54 AM Darbhanga: Sunrise at 05:56 AM

Sunrise at 05:56 AM Purnia: Sunrise at 05:53 AM

Sunrise at 05:53 AM Samastipur: Sunrise at 05:55 AM

Sunrise at 05:55 AM Chapra (Chhapra): Sunrise at 05:57 AM

Jharkhand

Ranchi: Sunrise at 05:52 AM

Sunrise at 05:52 AM Jamshedpur: Sunrise at 05:51 AM

Sunrise at 05:51 AM Dhanbad: Sunrise at 05:53 AM

Sunrise at 05:53 AM Hazaribagh: Sunrise at 05:52 AM

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: Sunrise at 06:37 AM

Sunrise at 06:37 AM Varanasi: Sunrise at 06:26 AM

Sunrise at 06:26 AM Lucknow: Sunrise at 06:13 AM

Sunrise at 06:13 AM Kanpur: Sunrise at 06:16 AM

Sunrise at 06:16 AM Prayagraj (Allahabad): Sunrise at 06:20 AM

Delhi-NCR

New Delhi : Sunrise at 06:30 AM

: Sunrise at 06:30 AM Noida: Sunrise at 06:29 AM

Sunrise at 06:29 AM Ghaziabad: Sunrise at 06:30 AM

Sunrise at 06:30 AM Gurugram: Sunrise at 06:31 AM

West Bengal & Eastern India

Kolkata: Sunrise at 05:39 AM

Sunrise at 05:39 AM Siliguri: Sunrise at 05:41 AM

Sunrise at 05:41 AM Asansol: Sunrise at 05:46 AM

Sunrise at 05:46 AM Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Sunrise at 05:47 AM

Sunrise at 05:47 AM Cuttack: Sunrise at 05:48 AM

Maharashtra

Mumbai: Sunrise at 06:37 AM

How devotees perform Usha Arghya

Here is a gentle walk-through of how devotees observe this sacred moment:

Pre-dawn preparation: Devotees rise before sunrise, often bathing in the river or washing with holy water, donning simple, clean clothes. The prasad (offerings) have been prepared the day before — fruits, seasonal vegetables, sweet dishes, thekua (a traditional dry sweet), bananas, sugar-cane, etc. Making way to the riverbank/water body: With their baskets (soop) or trays, devotees go to the water’s edge. Some carry lamps (diya), flowers, and rhythmic songs and chants awaken the dawn. Standing in water: Devotees step into the water (river, pond or pond-shore) and face the East. The stillness of the morning, the whisper of the breeze, and the glow of the new Sun all intensify the experience. Offering Arghya: As the first rays appear, water is lifted in the hand and offered to the Sun-God with folded hands. The prasad basket is placed in the water or offered up. The mantra is simple yet profound: gratitude, family well-being, longevity of children, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles. Breaking the fast (Parana): After the Arghya is offered, the devotee returns and partakes of the prasad and water; thus, the penance ends. The family eats together, and the celebration is shared.

As the Sun rises tomorrow, the rivers of Bihar, Jharkhand, and across India will shimmer with devotion - each reflection a prayer, each offering a thank-you to the light that sustains us all.

