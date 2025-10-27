Sunset time today for Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya in Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities As the sun sets this Chhath Puja evening, devotees across Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP prepare for Sandhya Arghya — the sacred evening offering. Here are the exact sunset timings for October 27, 2025, in Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kanpur, and more.

As the golden rays of the setting sun come into contact with the riverbanks across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Eastern India, lakhs of devotees stand in complete silence — hands folded, eyes closed, and hearts open. This moment is called Sandhya Arghya, the evening offering of Chhath Puja, when prayers are offered to the setting Sun (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya for gratitude, strength and prosperity.

The Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja in 2025 will take place on October 27 (Monday), which falls on the third day of the four-day festival. The muhurat for the Sandhya Arghya is the sunset hour, a time believed to be filled with divine energy. When water is offered to the setting Sun, it becomes an act of acknowledging the balance of life, not just that an ending is effectively a new beginning, but that an ending is sacred. It is a prayer for good health, happiness and well-being for the family.

Sunset Time Today in Patna and Purnia for Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya

In Patna, the river Ganga glows with thousands of flickering lamps as devotees await the evening Arghya. On October 27, 2025, the sunset time in Patna is expected to be around 5:12 PM, while in Purnia, it will be approximately 5:08 PM. However, in Bengusarai, the sunset will happen at 05:07 PM

Sunset Timing Today in Delhi for Sandhya Arghya

Even in bustling Delhi, where rivers are replaced by artificial ponds and ghats built by local communities, the spirit of Chhath remains unwavering. The sunset time in Delhi for October 27, 2025, will be around 5:40 PM.

Today’s Sunset Time in Ranchi and Dhanbad

In Ranchi, surrounded by its scenic hills, and in Dhanbad, the land of coal and devotion, Chhath Puja is celebrated with immense energy. The sunset time in Ranchi will be around 5:17 PM, and in Dhanbad, close to 5:15 PM.

Sunset Time Today in Kolkata for Chhath Puja

In Kolkata, where devotion meets diversity, Chhath Puja brings the ghats of the Hooghly River alive. The sunset time in Kolkata on October 27, 2025, will be around 5:00 PM.

Sunset Timing Today in Gorakhpur and Kanpur

Moving westward to Uttar Pradesh, the festival’s charm continues in Gorakhpur and Kanpur, where entire communities participate with joy and reverence. The sunset time in Gorakhpur will be around 5:21 PM, while in Kanpur, it will be close to 5:29 PM.

