Chhath Puja 2025, Day 3: Sandhya Arghya timings in Port Louis and other shores to celebrate Day 3 of Chhath Puja 2025 — Sandhya Arghya — will be observed on October 27 across Mauritius. As the sun sets over Port Louis and beaches like Flic en Flac and Rivière Noire, devotees will offer evening Arghya to the setting sun with songs, fruits and diyas by the ocean.

As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, the Port Louis coastline becomes all the more magical! The atmosphere vibrates with Chhath geet, women in colored saris barefoot walking towards the waves, and bamboo baskets filled with fruits and thekua sparkle in the twilight.

This is Sandhya Arghya, the evening worship of Chhath Puja, done with as much devotion in Mauritius as in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. To the island's Indian diaspora, it's not a ritual; it's a bridge between the continents, a moment when religion and memory meet the ocean.

Sandhya Arghya 2025 in Port Louis: Time and place

Sandhya Arghya (the third day of Chhath Puja) will be celebrated on Monday, 27 October 2025, with the sunset providing approximately 6:17 pm (local time) at Port Louis. Thousands assemble along the Caudan Waterfront and beaches, spontaneously creating impromptu ghats with diyas and sugarcane stalks. The offering, a humble expression of appreciation to the western sun. This is a testament to the island's strong Indo-Mauritian heritage. Nearly two-thirds of the country’s population traces its ancestry to northern India, and Chhath has grown from a community observance into a national cultural event.

Rituals under the island sky

At dusk, families stand waist-deep in water facing the west. In their bamboo soops lie fruits, coconuts, sugarcane, and freshly made thekua. Women sing hymns of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. At the time oil lamps burn bright on the surface of the water. Kids playfully dash aroun,d lighting candles, and the elderly quietly say prayers that have crossed oceans and generations.

Beyond Port Louis: Other sacred shores

Rivière Noire (Black River)

Southwest Mauritius is home to a calmer iteration of the ceremony. Along the peaceful banks of Black River, smaller groups gather, less numerous but no less sincere. Families carry portable loudspeakers with them to play Chhath geet recorded in their home villages, combining rural song with tropical tranquillity.

Sunset time: 6:18 pm

Flic en Flac (West Coast)

On the west coast, the sands of Flic en Flac turn golden at sunset as hundreds congregate for the Arghya. The backdrop is cinematic, the sky smeared orange and pink, silhouettes of worshippers in prayer, and the waves of the sea echoing the beat of Bhojpuri chants.

Sunset time: 6:17 pm

These sites reflect not only a religious practice but a global cultural identity, evidence that Chhath Puja has transcended geography.

The deeper significance of Sandhya Arghya

Sandhya Arghya celebrates the devotee's thanksgiving for the sun setting, a representative of life, light, and survival. It brings to mind believers that endings are as sacred as beginnings.

In Mauritius, this balance gets an additional dimension: a cultural balance. Here, Chhath is not merely a religious ritual; it is a reminder of migration, memory, and belonging.

As the last rays disappear over Port Louis, choruses erupt in harmony: a such soundscape which is both Mauritian and Indian, ancient and yet vibrant. The sea reflects thousands of lit diyas, each one a vow, a petition, a fragment of heritage that would not let itself dim with the passage of years.

For the Indo-Mauritian community, Sandhya Arghya is not just adoration. It's home, rediscovered, halfway around the globe.

