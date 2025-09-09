Pitru Paksha 2025 Chaturthi Shradh: Correct date and muhurat Chaturthi Shradh 2025, also called Chauth Shradh, will be observed on September 10. Here are the correct date, muhurat timings and its importance in Pitru Paksha.

New Delhi:

The first day of Pitru Paksha was September 7, 2025. According to Sanatan Dharma, the time of Shradh Paksha is crucial since it is when people revere their ancestors. The ancestors' souls are supposed to be at peace after the Shradh and Tarpan performed during Pitru Paksha, which results in their blessings.

But this time, there is a lot of confusion about the date of Chaturthi Shradh in Pitru Paksha. Some are saying the correct date of this Shradh is September 10, and a few others are saying the correct date is September 11. Let us know what the date of the fourth Shradh will be according to the Panchang.

When is Chaturthi Shradh 2025?

This year, Chaturthi Shradh will be celebrated on September 10, 2025, a Wednesday. Actually, it is falling along with the third Shradh, due to which all this confusion has arisen. The Chaturthi date of Pitru Paksha will start at 03:37 pm on September 10, 2025, and it will end at 12:45 pm on September 11.

Chaturthi Shradh Muhurat 2025

Kutup Muhurat – 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM

Duration – 00 Hours 50 Minutes

Rohini Muhurat – 12:43 PM to 01:33 PM

Duration – 00 Hours 50 Minutes

Afternoon period – 01:33 PM to 04:02 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 30 Minutes

Whose shraddha is performed on Chaturthi Shradh?

The Chaturthi Shradh of Pitru Paksha is performed for the deceased family members who died on the Chaturthi Tithi of any month. Chaturthi Shradh is also known as Chauth Shradh.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)