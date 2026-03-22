Navratri Ashtami 2026: When is Maha Ashtami? Check muhurat and timings

New Delhi:

Ashtami Tithi has special significance during Sharadiya as well as Chaitra Navratri celebrations. The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. The worship of Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga, is highly auspicious on this day.

The Ashtami Tithi is also known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. Kanya Pujan is an important ritual performed on this day.This year, there is some confusion regarding the exact date of Chaitra Navratri Ashtami. So, let us find out when Ashtami Puja will be performed and what are the auspicious timings.

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2026 date

This year, Ashtami Tithi will fall on two consecutive days, resulting in confusion among devotees. According to the calendar, the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month begins on March 25, 2026, at 1:50 PM. It will end on March 26, 2026, at 11:48 AM. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, will be observed on March 26, 2026.

Chaitra Navratri Maha Ashtami Kanya Pujan 2026 auspicious time

Kanya Pujan, the ritual of worshipping young girls, is an essential part of Ashtami celebrations. It is believed that performing this ritual pleases the Goddess and fulfils the wishes of devotees. Two auspicious time slots are considered ideal for Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami. The first muhurat is from 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM, and the second is from 10:55 AM to 3:31 PM.

On this day, the people of the household invite young girls, feed them prasad like halwa, puri, black gram, and kheer, and seek their blessings. It is believed that if Kanya Pujan is conducted, the household will prosper, and there will be a sense of abundance.

Durga Ashtami is not only about the rituals; it is also about the devotion and gratitude that the people have. If the puja is observed sincerely, it is believed that the people will attain peace, prosperity, and strength. As the festival of Navratri is about to reach its peak, the people observe this day as a moment of introspection and blessings from Goddess Mahagauri.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.