Chaitra Navratri begins with morning aarti: Devotees gather at Vaishno Devi, Delhi and Mumbai temples

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri began on Wednesday with early morning aarti at temples across the country, as devotees gathered in large numbers to mark the start of the nine-day festival. From Delhi to Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, the first day saw steady footfall at major shrines, with rituals beginning at dawn. Devotees from all over the country started the day with a visit to the temple.

Take a look at the glimpses of the Chaitra Navratri celebration across the country. Take a look:

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rain in Katra, but pilgrims continue their journey. In Jammu and Kashmir, rainfall in Katra did not slow down the flow of pilgrims. Devotees started arriving early at the base camp to begin their trek to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Despite the weather, the turnout remained strong, which shows the importance of the occasion.

Morning aarti conducted at Delhi

In Delhi, the morning prayers were conducted at the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir located at Chhatarpur. On the first day of Navratri, the morning aarti was conducted, and prayers were offered at the temple.

Jhandewalan Temple witnesses morning rush

The Jhandewalan Temple located in Delhi, also witnessed morning prayers, as the devotees lined up at the temple to offer prayers. The morning witnessed a rush of people at the temple, as they marked the beginning of the festival.

Mumbai’s Mumba Devi temple marks the day

In Mumbai, aarti was performed at the Shri Mumba Devi Temple. Devotees visited the temple early in the day, continuing the pattern seen across cities as Navratri began.

Devotees throng Shri Durgakund Temple in Varanasi A large number of devotees gathered at the temple from early morning to offer prayers and attend aarti. The temple premises saw steady footfall as the nine-day festival began.

Nine days of rituals begin

Chaitra Navratri is a period when nine days of rituals begin. It is a period of worship for Goddess Durga. During this period, many devotees keep fast and participate in daily rituals.

The favourable festival of Chaitra Navratri starts annually on the Pratipada (first day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Chaitra; this particular day also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. On the other hand, Chaitra Navratri comes to an end on the day of Ram Navami, with the breaking of the Navratri fast (Parana) taking place the following day. This year, however, there is significant uncertainty surrounding the Navami (ninth day) of Navratri.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Best direction to place Maa Durga chowki at home