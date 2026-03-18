Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to eat and avoid during 9-day fast

New Delhi:

The festival of Navratri holds immense significance in Hindu culture. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19, and it will commence on March 27th. Along with performing rituals and worship, observing a fast (Vrat) is also an integral part of Chaitra Navratri. Some people choose to fast on the first and last days of Navratri, while the majority observe a fast for the entire nine-day duration. During Navratri, worshipping the nine distinct forms of Goddess Durga is believed to fulfil all the wishes of her devotees swiftly.

Observing a fast not only purifies the body but also cleanses the mind and soul. Furthermore, fasting helps calm the restlessness of the mind and intensifies one's sense of devotion. So, if you too are planning to observe the Navratri fast, here is a guide on what you should and should not consume during these nine days.

What to eat during the Navratri fast?

Dairy Products: During the Navratri fast, you may consume milk, yoghurt (dahi), and cottage cheese (paneer). In addition to being a Sattvic (pure) diet choice, these items are rich in protein and calcium. Consuming these foods during the fast provides the body with essential energy.

Fruits: During the Navratri fast, consume seasonal fruits in addition to staples like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and papayas. Eating fruits provides your body with vitamins and natural sugars, ensuring that you maintain your energy levels throughout the fasting period.

Barnyard Millet (Sama Ke Chawal): During the Chaitra Navratri fast, you may consume Barnyard Millet or dishes prepared from it. It has a high fibre content, which helps keep you satiated for longer periods, preventing hunger pangs.

Water Chestnut Flour (Singhara Ka Atta): During the Navratri fast, you may eat dishes made from Water Chestnut flour. It contains carbohydrates, which provide you with the necessary energy.

Consume Water Chestnut Flour During the Fast

What to avoid during Chaitra Navratri?

Refrain from consuming grains (Anaj) during the Navratri fast. Eating items made from rice and wheat is strictly prohibited during this fasting period. During the Navratri fast, you should also strictly avoid packaged foods, deep-fried dishes, and sugary treats. Avoid consuming onions and garlic during the Navratri fast. These foods are prohibited.

Stay completely away from all tamasic things during Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri fasting rules

Install the Kalash on the first day of Navratri. Also, light the Akhand Jyoti.

Never leave the house where the Akhand Jyoti is lit unattended and ensure it does not go out.

Always keep the place of worship clean.

Worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga for the nine days of Navratri.

Recite the Durga Chalisa.

Strictly observe celibacy during Navratri.

Perform Kanya Pujan on the Ashtami or Navami day of Navratri.

Break the Navratri fast after the end of Navami Tithi and the beginning of Dashami Tithi.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for it. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Complete bhog list for Maa Durga’s nine forms from Shailputri to Siddhidatri