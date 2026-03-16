Chaitra Navratri 2026: Is Navratri 8 days or 9 days this year? Check dates, muhurat and Ram Navami timing

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri begins every year on the Pratipada (first day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra; this very day also marks the commencement of the Hindu New Year. Conversely, Chaitra Navratri concludes on the day of Ram Navami, and the breaking of the Navratri fast (Parana) takes place on the following day.

However, this year, there is considerable confusion regarding the Navami (ninth day) of Navratri. Some are citing March 26th as the final day of Navratri, while others claim it is March 27th. Let us find out whether this year's Navratri spans 8 days or the full 9 days.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Start and end dates

Chaitra Navratri commences on March 19, 2026, and concludes on March 26, 2026. Both Mahashtami and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26th itself. This means that this year, Navratri will span 8 days.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Kalash Sthapana and muhurat

Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana Muhurat: March 19, 2026, from 06:52 AM to 09:44 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:20 AM to 12:09 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins: March 19, 2026, at 06:52 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 20, 2026, at 04:52 AM

Navratri Ashtami 2026: Date

Navratri Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026. On this day, the Mahagauri form of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Ram Navami 2026: Date

Shri Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026, coinciding with Mahashtami.

According to the Panchang (almanack), the Navami Tithi (ninth lunar day) will commence on March 26 at 11:48 AM and conclude on March 27 at 10:06 AM. Since Lord Rama was born during the Abhijit Muhurat (auspicious time) at 12:00 PM, the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam (the Ideal Man), Lord Shri Rama, will be celebrated on March 26.

Navratri fast breaking (Paran) 2026

The Paran (breaking of the fast) for Chaitra Navratri 2026 may be performed on March 27, 2026, after 10:08 AM.

When to perform havan during Navratri 2026

The Havan (sacred fire ritual) during Navratri may be performed on March 26, 2026, after 11:48 AM, as the Navami Tithi will have commenced by that time.

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and popular folklore. It lacks scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the statements made herein.