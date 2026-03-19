Chaitra Navratri 2026: Best direction to place Maa Durga chowki at home

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will start on March 19th. This marks the beginning of the nine-day festivities of worshipping the Goddess Durga. During this time, rituals, fasting, and creation of a sacred space at home for daily worship of the goddess have to be done.

The most important part of the Navratri worship is the creation of the Maa Durga Chowki in the correct direction. The direction will ensure the flow of positive energy and the benefits of the worship. Learn about the right direction and the rules to be followed for setting up the chowki at home.

Why is the correct direction for the chowki essential?

According to Vastu Shastra, the direction of the prayer area has a direct impact on the efficacy and results of the worship.

If the Chowki for Goddess Durga is placed in the correct direction, it facilitates the flow of positive energy and ensures that peace and harmony prevail within the home.

Conversely, establishing it in the incorrect direction may prevent one from reaping the full spiritual benefits of the worship.

Place Goddess Durga's chowki in this direction

According to Vastu, the North-East direction (Ishan Kon) is considered the most auspicious for establishing the Chowki of Goddess Durga.

This direction is regarded as the abode of the deities. By placing the Chowki here, we are able to bring positive energies into the home and the special blessings and grace of Goddess Durga will be bestowed upon the household.

Placing the Chowki in the North direction is also considered to be a very auspicious direction, which will help to keep the happiness and well-being of the household intact.

Avoid this direction for Goddess Durga's chowki

The South direction is associated with Lord Yama, the God of Death, and therefore it would be inauspicious to place the Chowki of Goddess Durga here.

Establishing the altar in this direction may cast a negative influence upon the home and could create obstacles in the path of happiness and prosperity.

Essential guidelines for establishing the chowki

While setting up the Chowki, several specific points must be kept in mind. Such as:

While performing worship, you should face either the East or the North direction.

It is believed to be auspicious to cover the Chowki with a clean, red cloth, as red colour symbolises Shakti (Divine Power).

The worship materials (Puja Samagri) should always be kept on the Chowki, rather than on the floor.

Furthermore, the Kalash (sacred water pot) should be placed to the right of the idol or image of Goddess Durga.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and popular folklore. It lacks any scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made herein.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 1 wishes: Maa Shailputri messages, Hindi wishes and images