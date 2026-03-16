Chaitra Navratri 2026: 5 auspicious things to bring home before the festival begins

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19th and concludes on March 27, 2026. During Chaitra Navratri, various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Worshipping Mother Goddess during this time brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the home. According to astrologers, bringing these auspicious items home before the start of Chaitra Navratri is considered very beneficial. Bringing these items home removes Vastu defects and maintains positivity. So, let's explore what items should be brought home before Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana (the installation of the Kalash) holds special significance during Navratri. Ghatasthapana, or the installation of the Kalash, is performed on the first day of Navratri. Therefore, before Chaitra Navratri, be sure to bring home a brass or copper Kalash. Both these Kalash are considered symbols of purity and auspiciousness. Let's talk about the list of auspicious things that remove Vastu defects and maintain positivity in the home. Take a look:

Peacock Feather

Bringing a peacock feather home before Chaitra Navratri is considered very auspicious. Before Navratri, place a peacock feather in the temple or near the main entrance. Doing so removes Vastu defects in the home and brings positive energy into the home.

gold or silver coin

Buying gold or silver coins before Chaitra Navratri is considered extremely auspicious. During Navratri, place these coins at your place of worship and later place them in your safe or other place where you keep your money. Doing so brings prosperity and wealth to your home.

Sixteen adornments

Purchase sixteen items of adornment before Chaitra Navratri. Offering sixteen items of adornment to Goddess Durga during Navratri maintains sweetness in married life and strengthens the relationship.

Lotus flower

Purchase a lotus flower a day before Navratri. Then, offer it at the feet of Goddess Durga. Offering a lotus flower to Goddess Amba brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home. The household storehouse is filled with wealth and prosperity.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins March 19: Are auspicious ceremonies allowed during Navratri?