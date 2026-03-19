Chaitra Navratri 2026: How to light Akhand Jyoti correctly, step-by-step guide and rules

New Delhi:

The festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19, 2026. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Additionally, devotees undertake various rituals and measures to please the Goddess.

During Navratri, the sacred festival of devotion to the Mother Goddess, an Akhand Jyoti (perpetual lamp) is also lit. This perpetual lamp is lit on the day of Ghatasthapana (the ceremonial installation of the pot), which marks the first day of Navratri, and it is kept burning continuously for the entire nine days without being allowed to extinguish.

In this guide, today, we will share with you the rules and procedures for lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri.

Rules and procedures for lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri

According to religious beliefs, lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri dispels the darkness of the mind and simultaneously bestows upon you the boundless grace of the Goddess. Lighting the Akhand Jyoti can also yield positive results in your social and family life.

Those who choose to light the Akhand Jyoti must strictly adhere to the rules and procedures outlined below.

The very first and most crucial rule for lighting the Akhand Jyoti is that the flame must not be allowed to extinguish for the entire nine days.

You should place the Akhand Jyoti in the Northeast direction; this direction is known as the Ishan Kon (the corner of Ishan), which is considered the abode of God.

The Akhand Jyoti should be lit only in an earthen or brass vessel. Lighting the lamp in such vessels is believed to bring good fortune.

Before lighting the Akhand Jyoti, you should create a base beneath the lamp using Akshat (unbroken rice grains), turmeric, and an Ashtadal Kamal (an eight-petaled lotus design). Subsequently, a red cloth should be spread out, and the lamp should be placed upon it.

It is considered more auspicious and beneficial if the wick of the lamp is made from a Raksha Sutra (sacred protective thread). Using such a wick ensures that the lamp continues to burn for a longer duration.

Special attention must be paid to cleanliness and hygiene in the specific room or area where the Akhand Jyoti is burning throughout the nine days of Navratri.

While it is considered highly auspicious to light the Akhand Jyoti using Ghee (clarified butter), if you are unable to do so, you may also light the lamp using mustard oil or sesame oil. If lighting a ghee lamp, place it to the right of the Goddess; conversely, if lighting an oil lamp, place it to her left.

While lighting the lamp, you should chant the mantra: 'Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kripalini | Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute ||'

A house where an Akhand Deep (continuous lamp) is burning should never be left unoccupied. There must be someone present in the house at all times.

Procedure for installing the Akhand Jyoti

On the first day of Navaratri, along with the Ghatasthapana (ritual pot installation), you should also light the Akhand Jyoti (continuous flame).

After your morning bath and meditation, first perform the Ghatasthapana according to the prescribed rituals. Thereafter, scatter Akshat (sacred rice grains) and turmeric powder on a wooden stool (Chowki) or directly on the floor; then, spread a red or yellow cloth over it, and finally, place the lamp upon the cloth.

Light this lamp during the worship ceremony on the first day of Navaratri and ensure that it does not extinguish for the entire duration of the nine days.

Benefits of lighting the Akhand Jyoti

Lighting the Akhand Jyoti dispels the darkness from your life. It enhances your intellectual capabilities and bestows upon you greater wisdom and discernment. The act of lighting the Akhand Jyoti also eliminates any negativity present within the home. Furthermore, it helps in rectifying Vastu defects (architectural and spatial imbalances).

The adverse effects of the planets Rahu, Ketu, and Saturn are also mitigated by lighting the Akhand Jyoti. Finally, lighting this continuous flame brings happiness to your family life and earns you respect and honour in your social sphere.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious faith and popular beliefs. It lacks scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made here.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 1 wishes: Maa Shailputri messages, Hindi wishes and images