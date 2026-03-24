Chaiti Chhath 2026 guide: From Nahay-Khay to Usha Arghya, rituals, samagri and significance

New Delhi:

Another significant festival that is celebrated during this period of Chaitra Navratri is Chaiti Chhath. This festival is of great cultural and religious significance, especially in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The primary aim of celebrating Chaiti Chhath is to worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The celebrations of the festival start on the day of Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and end on the day of Saptami Tithi. During this period, devotees observe a rigorous 36-hour Nirjala fast.

The festival follows a four-day sequence of rituals, beginning with Nahay-Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya.

Chaiti Chhath 2026: Date and significance

According to traditional beliefs, the four-day festival of Chaiti Chhath will be observed from March 22 to March 25, 2026. The second day, called Kharna, is on the 23rd of March, followed by Sandhya Arghya on the 24th of March, and then Usha Arghya on the 25th of March.

The arghya is offered to the setting sun as well as the rising sun, asking for their blessings to have good health, prosperity, and peace. The festival also represents discipline, devotion, and gratitude to nature.

Chaiti Chhath puja samagri

For Chaiti Chhath Puja, devotees prepare a variety of traditional items required for rituals:

Clean plate (Thali)

Clay lamps (Diyas), oil and wicks

Khaja and jaggery

Rice, wheat flour and water

Copper Kalash

Bamboo or brass basket (Soop)

Seasonal fruits and sugarcane

Milk, coconuts and sweets

Holy water, sandalwood paste, kumkum and camphor

Flowers, betel nuts and sacred thread

These items are arranged carefully and offered during rituals performed near water bodies.

Chaiti Chhath puja rituals

Nahay-Khay

The festival begins with Nahay-Khay, where devotees take a ritual bath and prepare pure food. On this day, Kaddu-Bhat is consumed as prasad after offering it to the deity.

Kharna

On the second day, Kharna is observed. Devotees prepare gur ki kheer and roti, offer it to Chhathi Maiya, and then begin a strict 36-hour waterless fast.

Sandhya Arghya

On the third day, devotees gather near a river or a water body to perform Sandhya Arghya, offering Arghya to the setting sun. This is done by offering fruits, thekua, etc., in a Soop filled with fruits.

Usha Arghya

The last day begins early in the morning by offering Usha Arghya to the rising sun. This marks the end of the fast, i.e., Paran, thus concluding the celebration of Chhath.

As the festival concludes with Usha Arghya, it symbolises gratitude, renewal, and the hope for well-being in the days ahead.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific validation for these claims. India TV does not certify the authenticity of this information.)

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