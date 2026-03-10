Chaiti Chhath 2026: Date, four-day calendar and significance of the festival

New Delhi:

Chaiti Chhath Puja 2026 Date: Chhath festival worships the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. This festival is celebrated twice a year, once in the month of Kartik and once in the month of Chaitra. Chhath Puja, celebrated in the month of Chaitra, is known as Chaiti Chhath. This festival is especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This is not a one-day festival, but a grand four-day festival. The first day is known as Nahai-Khaai, the second day is Kharna Puja, the third day is Sandhya Arghya, and the fourth day is Usha Arghya. Let us tell you when Chaiti Chhath starts this year.

When does Chaiti Chhath start in 2026

The holy festival of Chaiti Chhath begins on March 22nd this year and will end on March 25, 2026.

Chaiti Chhath Calendar 2026

Nahay-Khay (First Day): March 22, 2026, Sunday

Kharna Puja (Second Day): March 23, 2026, Monday

Sandhya Arghya (Third Day): March 24, 2026, Tuesday

Usha Arghya (Fourth Day): March 25, 2026, Wednesday

4 Days of Chaiti Chhath

Nahay-Khay (First Day) - The Chaiti Chhath festival begins with Nahay-Khay. On this day, devotees bathe in a holy river or body of water and consume sattvik food.

Kharna (Second Day) - The second day of Chaiti Chhath is known as Kharna Puja. On this day, devotees observe a waterless fast throughout the day and, after worshipping the Sun God in the evening, consume kheer and roti as prasad. This begins the 36-hour fast.

Sandhya Arghya (Third Day) - On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer arghya to the setting sun in the evening; this day is known as Sandhya Arghya.

Usha Arghya (Fourth Day) - This is the fourth and final day of the Chhath festival. On this day, arghya is offered to the rising sun, after which devotees break their fast.

Chaiti Chhath is a celebration of devotion, warmth and spirituality.

