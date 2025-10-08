Can you observe Karwa Chauth 2025 fast during your period? Know rules, beliefs and guidance Can you observe Karwa Chauth while menstruating? Understand the traditional beliefs, health considerations, and community practices around fasting during a woman’s period.

New Delhi:

This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 fast will be observed on October 10, 2025. This fast follows very stringent guidelines. During the fast, for instance, food and water are abstained from. From sunrise till moonrise, women who observe the fast abstain from drinking water. At night, they offer water to the moon and then break their fast.

In this fast, purity is given particular consideration. But the question of what to do in such a situation still lingers in the minds of all women, whether their periods occur before or after Karwa Chauth. Let us tell you how to observe Karwa Chauth fast during periods.

Can we keep the Karwa Chauth fast during periods?

Karwa Chauth fasting can be observed even during your period. Just keep in mind that you don't have to participate in the puja. However, you can have someone else perform the puja instead of yourself. Your husband can also perform it in your place.

How to observe Karwa Chauth fast during periods

Women should observe the Karva Chauth fast during their period, just as they have been doing before. However, they must follow certain special rules regarding the puja. Let's find out what these rules are...

Even during your period, keep fast from sunrise to moonrise.

But the puja should not be performed by oneself, nor should any puja material be touched.

You can get the Karwa Chauth puja done by any other woman in the house.

You can participate in the Karwa Chauth puja by sitting at a distance from the place of worship and definitely listen to its fast story.

If there is no other woman at home, you can also get your husband to perform the Karwa Chauth puja.

However, you can worship the moon on this day.

After the moon rises, you can break your fast by offering water to the moon.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

