Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Date, puja muhurat, rituals, and significance Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025, also called Kali Chaudas, will be observed on Sunday, October 19. Known as Bengal’s “Indian Halloween,” the day celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. From 14 diyas to prayers for ancestors, it’s a mystical night of faith, protection, and remembrance.

Bhoot Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas in some parts of India, is a festival popular in the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha. The day is celebrated in honour of Goddess Kali and reflects victory over darkness and evil powers. In West Bengal, it is termed the Indian Halloween due to the creepier aspects and links with ghosts and ancestors.

This year, Bhoot Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 October 2025 (Sunday). At the stroke of midnight, special prayers are offered, and this is followed by worship of Goddess Kali and Veer Vetal( also known as Lord Vetoba ) – Guardian of cremation grounds. The rites are thought to shield families from the forces of evil and rest their souls in peace.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Date and muhurat

Kali Chaudas Date: Sunday, 19 October 2025

Kali Chaudas Puja Muhurat: 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM (20 October)

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 1:51 PM, 19 October 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 3:44 PM, 20 October 2025

How Bhoot Chaturdashi is celebrated in Bengal

In Bengal, Bhoot Chaturdashi marks a night dedicated to honouring ancestors and seeking protection from evil spirits. People wake up early, bathe before sunrise, and prepare for evening prayers.

During the evening, devotees worship deities including Yamraj (Lord of Death), Goddess Kali, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Hanuman, and Vishnu.

Prayers are also given for the peaceful transit of wandering souls and for the safety of the household from evil forces.

The ceremony of 14 earthen lamps

One of the most unique customs of Bhoot Chaturdashi is the lighting of 14 diyas of clay after sundown, locally called as Choddo Prodeep. These diya lamps are arranged at various locations of the house, near doors, windows, the Tulsi plant, and also in the courtyard.

It is thought that the light of these lamps leads ancestral spirits home and repels evil spirits said to haunt the planet on this night.

Spiritual significance of Bhoot Chaturdashi

As per Hindu beliefs, doing the rituals of Bhoot Chaturdashi keeps evil spirits away and brings peace to the souls of ancestors. It is also believed that on this night, dark energies are most powerful — which is why worshipping Goddess Kali keeps any negative energy from entering one's house.

Bhoot Chaturdashi reminds followers of the fact that light prevails over darkness, and remembering ancestors keeps families connected with their spiritual heritage.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on traditional beliefs and local customs. India TV does not claim any scientific proof of these practices.