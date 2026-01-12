Bhogi 2026: Date, timing, significance and rituals explained Bhogi 2026 marks the start of Pongal celebrations in South India. Here’s the date, timing, rituals and why the festival symbolises renewal and gratitude.

New Delhi:

As the new year starts, people from Southern India start counting days to the start of Pongal with the Bhogi ceremony. The four-day celebration is a deeply joyous and eagerly anticipated festival in many ways. People from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states wait for months for this celebration.

Bhogi is not a day like any other, rather a day to rejoice, renew, and be very thankful for the blessings that have been received in the previous year. It has a huge cultural significance for people. Let's understand the Bhogi ceremony better.

Pongal is a harvest festival, and hence, Bhogi Day is all about gratitude, bonding with families, and purification. On this special day, bonfires are lit to burn old things, ushering in new beginnings and positive energy. The Bhogi fire is made from old clothes, wood, and other items, reminding people to let go of the old and welcome the new. The air fills up with the fragrance of incense, the fragrance of flowers, and the warmth of family gatherings – altogether representing reverence for the bountiful harvest and seeking blessings for the future.

But basically, Bhogi is about clearing. Older garments, wooden articles that are broken, and unused items are given to the fire on this day. These things are not disposed of, but it is a ritual of letting go before a new season of agriculture can come. The ritual is deeply communal. Neighbours gather, children watch the flames with fascination, elders share stories, and prayers are whispered rather than announced. The fire becomes a shared focal point, a reminder that renewal is easier when done together.

Bhogi 2026 date and timing

Bhogi Pandigai: Monday, 13 January 2025

Bhogi Sankranti moment: 14 January at 9:03 am

Bhogi is generally believed to be the threshold or the dividing line between the old and the new that is about to dawn. It leads to the festival of Makar Sankranti on the 14th of January, when the onset of the sun’s journey towards the north reaches its peak.

Bhogi is traditionally linked with worshipping nature and the rains, an appreciation for the elements that bring success to farming. In the farming community, it is the experience, hard work for a year, and then it's a reward, rain and the resultant success.

In Pongal festivities, Bhogi marks the opening, serene, thoughtful, and optimistic. Nothing flashy or showy here, just a small bonfire, a communal moment, a hope for a good new year.