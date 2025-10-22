Bhai Dooj 2025 shubh muhurat and tilak time: What sisters should keep in their puja thali Bhai Dooj 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23. Sisters prepare their puja thali with ghee diya, roli, rice grains, and sweets to bless their brothers during the Shubh Muhurat (1:19 pm – 3:35 pm). Here’s what to keep in your plate, what it means, and how to perform the ritual beautifully.

Brothers and sisters celebrate the holiday of Bhai Dooj. Sisters pray to God for their brothers' long lives and apply a tilak to them on this day. The terms Bhai Dooj, Bhaiya Dooj, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhatru Dwitiya are also used occasionally.

On this auspicious day, sisters bathe in the morning, take a vow to fast, and apply a ghee tilak on their brother's forehead. Brothers then present their sisters with gifts. If the sister is married, the brothers ought to go to her in-laws' home to celebrate this holiday. On this day, sisters should also serve their brothers meals that they have made themselves. Let's find out the auspicious time for Bhai Dooj this year.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat Time

Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23. The tika muhurat is from 1:19 pm to 3:35 pm, when sisters apply a tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life.

The auspicious time for applying tika on Bhai Dooj will be from 01:19 pm to 03:35 pm on October 23. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 08:16 pm on October 22, 2025, and will last until 10:46 pm on October 23, 2025.

Step-by-Step Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi for Sisters and Brothers

On the day of Bhai Dooj, sisters take a bath in the morning and take a vow to fast.

Things to Keep in Your Thali for Bhai Dooj Puja: Then prepare a plate and keep Gola, Kalava, Roli, Akshat, Diya and sweets in this plate.

The plate is worshipped first.

Then, at an auspicious time, she applies the roli placed in this plate to her brother's forehead and ties a sacred thread on his hand. After this, she performs aarti with a lamp.

Then she feeds sweets to her brother.

Brothers give gifts to their sisters as per their capacity.

On this day, brothers and sisters eat together.

Meaning and Significance of Bhai Dooj Festival

According to legend, on this day, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna's home, and Yamuna welcomed him with a tilak (a mark of the Lord's face). Yamuna also offered him home-cooked food. Pleased with this, Yamraj promised that any sister who applied tia lak (a mark of the Lord's face) to her brother on this day would be blessed with a long life. It is said that the tradition of celebrating this festival has continued ever since.

