Bhai Dooj 2025 shubh muhurat and mantra: What to chant during the tilak or tika ceremony Bhai Dooj 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23, when sisters apply tilak to their brothers between 1:13 pm and 3:28 pm during the Shubh Muhurat. This heartfelt ritual is more than tradition — it’s a prayer for protection, happiness, and prosperity. Here are the sacred mantras to chant and the exact ti

New Delhi:

Celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month, Bhai Dooj is a holiday that represents the love between siblings. This year, October 23rd coincides with both Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja. Following Raksha Bandhan, the major celebration of the month of Sawan, sisters look forward to this day with great anticipation.

Sisters honour Lord Yama on this day in hopes of their brother's longevity and contentment. In exchange, the brother gives his sister gifts that are within his means and swears to protect her. Discover the auspicious timing, mantras to recite during the tilak ceremony, and the proper Bhai Dooj puja technique.

The Legend of Bhai Dooj

According to Sanatan Dharma, on the second day of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna's home. Yamuna treated him with respect, performed aarti for her brother, applied a tilak to his forehead, and fed him. Pleased, Yamraj blessed him, saying that any sister who applies a tilak to her brother on this day will have a long life and will not fear untimely death. From then on, the tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj began.

Bhai Dooj 2025 auspicious time

The date of Bhai Dooj will start from 8:16 pm on October 22 and will continue till 10:46 pm on October 23. According to the Panchang, the main festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23.

The main auspicious times for Tilak are as follows:

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:43 am to 12:28 pm

Best time: 1:13 pm to 3:28 pm (most auspicious)

Vijay Muhurta: 1:58 PM to 2:43 PM

Twilight time: 5:43 pm to 6:09 pm

Worship method of Bhai Dooj

On this day, the sister should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Keep lamp, Akshat, Roli, flowers, betel nut, dry coconut, coin and sweets in the puja plate.

First of all, worship Lord Ganesha and then place a stool in the north-east direction and make your brother sit on it.

Place a cloth on your brother's head and tie a sacred thread on his hands.

Now apply a tilak to your brother with roli-akshat and perform his aarti.

Feed sweets to your brother and offer him a coconut, and pray for his long life and prosperity.

After applying Tilak, the brother must touch the feet of his sister and seek her blessings.

After this, eat food and give a gift to your sister.

Auspicious Mantras for Bhai Dooj

While applying Tilak, the sister can chant the following mantra for the long life and happiness and prosperity of her brother – "Om Yamay Namah."

Apart from this, this Vedic mantra can also be said – "Om Swasti Bhadraani Shubhani, Purnam Bhavatu Te Ayushman"

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: What to do if you don’t have a brother to celebrate with