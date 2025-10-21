Bhai Dooj 2025 date and tika or tilak muhurat: Know when to celebrate Bhau Beej or Bhatra Dwitiya Bhai Dooj 2025, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhatra Dwitiya, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it falls on October 23. Sisters pray for their brothers’ health, perform aarti, and apply tilak during the auspicious muhurat between 1:19 PM and 3:35 PM.

Sisters pray for their brothers' health and apply a tilak to them on Bhai Dooj. Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, and Bhatru Dwitiya are other names for the auspicious festival, Bhai Dooj.

The second day of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month is when this festival is observed, and this year it falls on both October 22 and 23. Therefore, let's know the correct day to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

When is Bhai Dooj 2025?

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 23, 2025.

Bhai Dooj 2025 puja muhurat and timing details

The auspicious time to apply a tilak to your brother on this day will be from 01:19 pm to 03:35 pm.

How is Bhai Dooj celebrated?

On Bhai Dooj, sisters bathe in the morning, vow to fast. They invite their brothers and decorate a puja plate. They apply a ghee mark to their brother's forehead, tie a sacred thread, and perform aarti. Afterwards, the sisters feed their brothers sweets. Brothers, depending on their means, give their sisters gifts.

Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated? Story of Yamraj and Yamuna

The festival of Bhai Dooj is associated with Yamraj and his sister Yamuna. It is said that on this day, Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna at her home. Yamuna was overjoyed to see her brother and performed aarti for him and fed him food she had prepared with her own hands. It is said that the tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj began from then on.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

