Bhadrapada Amavasya 2025 date and time: Puja, muhurat and significance Bhadrapada Amavasya 2025 falls on 23 August. Learn about today’s tithi timings, snan-daan muhurat, puja vidhi, and the spiritual importance of Kushagrahani Amavasya.

Even though every month’s Amavasya is considered important, its significance multiplies during Bhadrapada Amavasya.

On this day, devotees collect Kusha (holy grass) which is later used in religious rituals and Shraddha Karma throughout the year. That is why it is also known as Kushotpatini Amavasya or Kushagrahani Amavasya.

Bhadrapada Amavasya 2025 date and time

This year, Bhadrapada Amavasya will be observed on Saturday, 23 August 2025.

Amavasya begins: 22 August 2025, 11:55 AM

22 August 2025, 11:55 AM Amavasya ends: 23 August 2025, 11:35 AM

According to Panchang tradition (Udayatithi), Amavasya is observed on 23 August 2025 since the sunrise falls within this tithi.

Bhadrapada Amavasya Snan-Daan Muhurat

On this day, the auspicious period for bathing and donations will be from 4:26 AM to 5:10 AM. Performing snan and daan during this time is believed to bring spiritual merit and peace.

Bhadrapada Amavasya 2025 Puja Vidhi

Take a holy bath in a river, pond, or kund early in the morning.

Offer arghya (water oblation) to Lord Surya (the Sun God).

Worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu with devotion.

Perform tarpan for ancestors and feed the needy in their name.

In many places, devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Married women (suhagins) observe the tradition of worshipping the Peepal tree for prosperity and harmony.

Importance of Bhadrapada Amavasya

Bhadrapada Amavasya is especially revered because of the ritual of collecting Kusha. Using Kusha collected on this day in pujas and ceremonies is believed to bring blessings throughout the year. If this Amavasya falls on a Monday, the collected Kusha is said to remain effective for 12 years.

This day is considered highly auspicious for ancestral rituals (tarpan), holy baths, charity, and worship, making it one of the most spiritually powerful Amavasyas of the year.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)