Planning Rudrabhishek in Sawan 2026? Know the most auspicious dates and whether checking Shivvas is necessary

New Delhi:

Rudrabhishek holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma, with devotees performing the ritual at home or in temples while worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that performing Rudrabhishek can help remove difficulties from one's life and lead to the fulfilment of wishes.

And when it comes to timing, Sawan is considered particularly auspicious. With the entire month dedicated to Lord Shiva, devotees can perform Rudrabhishek on any day. However, according to Gorakhpur-based Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj, certain dates during Sawan are considered especially favourable for the ritual.

Best days for Rudrabhishek during Sawan 2026

According to Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj, there is no need to wait for one particular date if you want to perform Rudrabhishek during Sawan. Every day of the month is considered significant for Shiva worship.

However, if you are looking for the most auspicious occasion, Sawan Shivratri tops the list. This year, Sawan Shivratri falls on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. It is considered the most auspicious day of the month for Rudrabhishek, and performing the ritual on this occasion is believed to bring special benefits.

Next on the list are the Pradosh Vrat, or Trayodashi, dates during Sawan. The first Sawan Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, August 10, 2026, while the second will be observed on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Both are considered particularly auspicious for Rudrabhishek.

Then come the Sawan Mondays, which are traditionally associated with Lord Shiva worship. In August 2026, Sawan Mondays fall on August 10, 17 and 24. Devotees can choose any of these Mondays to perform Rudrabhishek.

Another auspicious occasion is Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Sawan. This year, it falls on August 17, 2026, the same day that Nag Panchami will be celebrated.

Do you need to check Shivvas before Rudrabhishek?

According to Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj, Shivvas should be checked when Rudrabhishek is being performed on ordinary days. During Sawan, however, he says there is no need to check Shivvas because the entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Shivvas is used to determine where Lord Shiva is believed to reside at a particular time. If Shiva's abode is considered to be Kailash, on Nandi or with Goddess Gauri, the period is regarded as auspicious for Rudrabhishek and other special rituals associated with Lord Shiva.

On the other hand, if Shiva is believed to be in the cremation ground, an assembly, at play or having a meal, devotees are advised to avoid performing special Shiva pujas during that period.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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