Offering belpatra to Lord Shiva? The do's and don'ts every devotee should know

New Delhi:

Belpatra leaves, or leaves of the Bael tree, have a unique significance in the worship of Lord Shiva. It is said that no Shiv Puja can be performed without offering the sacred three leaflets of Belpatra on the Shiv Lingam. Though devotees are familiar with the spiritual significance of the leaves, very few people know that Hindu scriptures and traditions have laid down some rules regarding the right time for picking up belpatra leaves.

Devotees usually pick up belpatra leaves from the tree for performing worship during the auspicious month of Sawan and on the occasion of any festival in honour of Lord Shiva. But there are some dates during which picking up belpatra leaves is considered inauspicious according to religious beliefs. Here are some details about that.

What is the importance of belpatra in Lord Shiva worship?

As per Hindu beliefs, the three leaflets of belpatra leaves symbolise the three eyes of Lord Shiva or the three energies of creation, preservation, and destruction. Picking up fresh leaves of Belpatra and offering them is considered an act of pleasing Lord Shiva and getting his blessings for good health, wealth and happiness.

On which days should you not pluck belpatra?

According to Hindu religious traditions, devotees should avoid plucking belpatra on the following days:

Mondays

Chaturthi

Ashtami

Navami

Chaturdashi

Amavasya

Sankranti

Since Monday is considered Lord Shiva's favourite day, devotees are advised to collect belpatra a day in advance if they plan to offer it during Monday worship.

Can previously plucked belpatra be offered?

Yes. According to religious beliefs, belpatra does not become impure after being plucked. If the leaves have been collected on a permissible day and stored properly, they can be washed with clean water and offered to Lord Shiva later. Many devotees therefore collect belpatra in advance before Mondays or major Shiva festivals.

Rules to follow while plucking belpatra

According to traditional beliefs, devotees should keep a few important rules in mind:

Bathe before plucking belpatra whenever possible.

Offer a prayer to the bel tree before plucking the leaves.

Choose fresh, green leaves that have all three leaflets intact.

Avoid using damaged, torn or insect-eaten leaves for worship.

Do not shake or damage the branches while collecting the leaves.

Pluck only the number of leaves required for worship instead of removing them unnecessarily.

These practices are considered a mark of respect towards the sacred tree.

How should belpatra be offered to Lord Shiva?

Belpatra should be offered only after cleaning the leaves using clean water. There is a common belief among devotees that the leaf should be offered to Lord Shiva with its smooth side facing the Shivling; however, some different traditions can be found in different parts of the world. For Hindus, the most important thing during worship is being sincere and devoted.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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