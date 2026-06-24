Batuk Bhairav Jayanti 2026: Know when Dashami Tithi ends, why the day is celebrated and powerful mantras

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Batuk Bhairav Jayanti is an important Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Batuk Bhairav, the child form of Lord Shiva. Revered as the Purna Avatar, or complete incarnation of Mahadev, Batuk Bhairav is worshipped by devotees seeking protection, courage, peace and freedom from negative influences. The day is also linked to a popular belief from Hindu scriptures that Lord Shiva manifested as Batuk Bhairav to defeat the demon Apad, whose actions had brought suffering to gods and humans alike. Devotees believe that worshipping Batuk Bhairav brings prosperity, wisdom and divine blessings.

When is Batuk Bhairav Jayanti 2026?

In 2026, Batuk Bhairav Jayanti is being observed on Wednesday, June 24. The occasion falls on the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of the Jyeshtha month.

Batuk Bhairav Jayanti 2026 date and muhurat

Event Date and Time Batuk Bhairav Jayanti June 24, 2026 Dashami Tithi Begins 04:40 PM, June 23, 2026 Dashami Tithi Ends 06:18 PM, June 24, 2026 Hawan Muhurat 05:30 AM to 01:00 PM, June 24, 2026

Why is Batuk Bhairav Jayanti celebrated?

According to Hindu beliefs, Batuk Bhairav Jayanti marks the appearance of Lord Shiva in the form of Batuk Bhairav. The incarnation was taken to defeat the demon Apad, who had received a boon that neither gods, goddesses nor humans could kill him. It was believed that only a child below the age of five had the power to destroy him. To restore peace and protect devotees, Lord Shiva appeared as Batuk Bhairav and defeated the demon. The day is therefore observed with prayers and devotion by those seeking protection and blessings.

Significance of Batuk Bhairav Jayanti

Batuk Bhairav Jayanti holds special religious and spiritual importance for devotees. Lord Batuk Bhairav is regarded as the benevolent and Satvik form of Bhairava. Worshipping him is believed to help remove fear, obstacles and negative influences. Devotees also believe that sincere prayers offered to Batuk Bhairav are answered quickly. Unlike the worship associated with Kaal Bhairav, elaborate rituals are not considered essential, making it possible for devotees to perform prayers at home. The occasion is particularly significant for Tantriks, Aghoris and spiritual seekers looking for protection and spiritual progress. The day is also associated with happiness, peace, wisdom, respect and prosperity.

Mythological story behind Batuk Bhairav Jayanti

According to the Puranas, a powerful demon named Apad once obtained a boon through intense penance. The boon protected him from being killed by gods, goddesses or humans. Only a child below the age of five could defeat him. After gaining this protection, Apad is believed to have spread fear and suffering across the three worlds. Unable to stop him, the devas, sages and humans sought Lord Shiva's help. In response, Lord Shiva combined his divine energy with the powers of the gods and appeared as a five-year-old boy known as Batuk Bhairav. Despite his childlike form, he possessed immense divine strength. A fierce battle followed, ending with Batuk Bhairav defeating and destroying Apad. The victory is remembered every year through the observance of Batuk Bhairav Jayanti.

Puja mantras of Lord Batuk Bhairav

Devotees chant the following mantras while worshipping Lord Batuk Bhairav: Batuk Bhairav Beej Mantra ॐ ह्रीं बटुकाय आपदुद्धारणाय कुरु कुरु बटुकाय ह्रीं ॐ॥ Batuk Bhairav Mantra ॐ बटुकाय नमः॥ Bhairav Gayatri Mantra ॐ कालकालाय विद्महे कालातीताय धीमहि। तन्नो भैरवः प्रचोदयात्॥ Regular chanting of these mantras is believed to help remove fear, protect against negative energies and bring peace and success.

Special spiritual practices for a fear-free life