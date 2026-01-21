Basant Panchmi 2026: Auspicious festival but no marriages, astrology says why Basant Panchmi 2026 is one of the most auspicious days for Saraswati Puja and new beginnings. But despite the festival’s auspicious timing, there will be no weddings on Basant Panchmi this year due to Venus (Shukra) in a combust state, learn why and what you can still celebrate.

New Delhi:

The Basant Panchami celebration will take place on January 23, 2026. On this day, a fast is maintained, and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped through ceremonies. Auspicious rituals such as marriage, tonsure, and housewarming can be carried out on this day without consulting an auspicious period. Basant Panchami is also known as Abujh Muhurat.

But in 2026, marriages won't take place on Basant Panchami. Let us know why.

Why is there no marriage muhurta on Basant Panchami 2026?

Getting married on Basant Panchami is considered auspicious only when both Venus and Jupiter are rising. However, in 2026, Venus will be setting on Basant Panchami. Venus is considered a factor of marital happiness, love, romance, and beauty. Therefore, getting married during Venus's setting time is not considered auspicious. This is why marriage ceremonies will not be performed on Basant Panchami in 2026. Marriages during Venus's setting time may lead to difficulties in married life.

How long will Venus remain set?

Venus sets in the second week of December 2025 and will rise on February 1, 2026. Currently, Venus is transiting in Capricorn and will rise in the same sign on February 1. Following this, wedding ceremonies will begin. February 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, and 21 are considered auspicious days for marriage.

Married couples can do these things on Basant Panchami

Even if there are no weddings on Basant Panchami this year, those who are already married should worship Goddess Saraswati with proper rituals. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati at home on this day dispels the darkness of ignorance and brings auspicious results. Bring yellow flowers and offer them to Goddess Saraswati. Donating yellow food items and yellow clothing is also considered auspicious.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

