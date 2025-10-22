Govardhan Puja 2025 puja vidhi and muhurat: Why devotees worship Krishna and the sacred hill Govardhan Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 22, the day after Diwali. Devotees worship Lord Krishna, Govardhan Parvat and Gaumata with gratitude and faith. From Annakut bhog to sacred yogas like Priti Yog and Swati Nakshatra, this festival marks devotion, protection, and prosperity.

The festival of Govardhan Puja is observed annually on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is the next day after Diwali. The devotees on this day worship Lord Krishna, Govardhan Parvat, and Gaumata (holy cow) with great reverence. Devotees await this day to honour the legend of Lord Krishna.

It is said in legend that on this very day, Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill upon his little finger to save the inhabitants of Braj from the rains brought by Lord Indra. The rain was a response in fury at Krishna's preachings against pride and blind ritualism. The festival hence signifies faith, humility, and divine protection.

Govardhan Puja 2025 date and shubh muhurat

Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on 22 October, the Pratipada Tithi in Shukla Paksha of Kartik month in the year 2025. The Drik Panchang specifies the good timings to perform Govardhan Puja as follows:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:16 PM on Oct 22, 2025

Worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat during either of these periods for the best spiritual benefits.

The Importance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja, or Annakut, is an expression of thanks to nature and God for protection and sustenance. There is a huge mountain of offerings of food, Annakut bhog, prepared by devotees, which is offered to Lord Krishna as an act of devotion.

It also has a message of natural balance and respect for every form of life, since the veneration of cows and the hill Govardhan emphasizes the interdependence between human nourishment and nature's provision.

Auspicious yogas on Govardhan Puja 2025

This year, two very favourable yogas are being created on Govardhan Puja day: Priti Yog and Swati Nakshatra.

Astrologers say that worshipping Lord Krishna in these yogas bestows lots of blessings, grants wishes, and brings prosperity. Priti Yog is supposed to bring love, harmony, and positive vibes within the home, while Swati Nakshatra signifies balance, advancement, and god's blessings. Worshipping Lord Krishna in these yogas is supposed to bless devotees with money, happiness, and all-around wellness for the entire year.

How to worship Govardhan Puja at home

Start by washing your puja room and home in the early morning.

Make a miniature symbolic Govardhan hill out of cow dung or soil and adorn it with flowers and grains.

Offer Annakut bhog, consisting of different sweets, fruits, and prepared food, to Lord Krishna.

Recite Krishna bhajans or the Govardhan Stotra.

Offer prayers to cows and feed them as a gesture of respect.

This puja represents surrender to divine protection and gratitude for all that sustains life.

