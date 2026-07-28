When is Ashadha Purnima in 2026? Know date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

New Delhi:

The full moon night of the Hindu month Ashadha is significant on the spiritual calendar. The festival known as Ashadha Purnima is commemorated with fasting, praying and acts of charity by the devotees. This festival is also celebrated as Guru Purnima, which is celebrated to pay respect to teachers and spiritual gurus.

This sacred occasion is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu, performing Satyanarayan Puja and seeking blessings from one's guru. If you are planning to observe the fast this year, here's everything you need to know about the date, significance and simple puja rituals.

When is Ashadha Purnima in 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashadha Purnima falls on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Purnima Tithi starts on July 28 at 6:18 pm and ends at 8:05 pm on July 29. The Purnima tithi being prevalent at sunrise on July 29, so the vrat and Guru Purnima will be celebrated on that date.

What is the significance of Ashadha Purnima?

More than just the occurrence of a full moon day, the festival holds significant importance in the Hindu culture. This is the day of the birth of the revered Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who was responsible for compiling the Vedas and writing the great epic Mahabharata. Thus, the festival also goes by the name Vyasa Purnima.

On this day, the sacred relationship between the teacher (guru) and his disciple is revered. People pay their respects to their spiritual guides by offering prayers and seeking their blessings. Many people also pay homage to Lord Satyanarayan, who is one of the forms of Lord Vishnu, along with undertaking a strict one-day fast.

How to perform Ashadha Purnima puja

Devotees usually begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes before starting the puja.

A simple puja can be performed by following these steps:

Clean the home temple and light a ghee lamp.

Offer flowers, fruits, incense and sweets to Lord Vishnu or Lord Satyanarayan.

If you have a guru, offer flowers, a shawl or a token of gratitude and seek blessings.

Recite Vishnu mantras or read the Satyanarayan Katha.

Observe the Purnima fast according to your family traditions.

Donate food, clothes or essentials to those in need as an act of charity.

What is the significance of fasting on Ashadha Purnima?

Observing a fast on Ashadha Purnima is thought to help one cleanse his/her mind and body along with improving spiritual discipline. The devotees pray for enlightenment, prosperity, good health, and unity within the family.

This day also serves as a reminder of the need to appreciate the role of the gurus and mentors in our lives. It could be the spiritual gurus, the teachers at school, or even the parents that guide us through the difficulties of life.

Things devotees commonly do on Ashadha Purnima

Apart from fasting and offering prayers, many devotees choose to:

Visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Perform Satyanarayan Puja at home.

Read or listen to spiritual scriptures.

Offer dakshina or gifts to their guru or teachers.

Donate food and clothes to the needy.

Spend time in prayer, meditation and self-reflection.

Ashadha Purnima beautifully combines devotion, gratitude and self-improvement. Whether you observe the vrat or simply take a moment to thank those who have guided you in life, the festival serves as a reminder that knowledge and wisdom are among the greatest blessings one can receive.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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