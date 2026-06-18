When does Ashadha Maas begin in 2026? Check start and end dates, list of important festivals

New Delhi:

Ashadha is regarded as one of the most significant months in the Hindu calendar. It is the fourth month of the traditional Hindu year and is especially dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Spiritually, the month is considered highly auspicious, while for farmers it marks the arrival of the monsoon season, making it important from both religious and agricultural perspectives.

Many devotees also believe that prayers, charity, chanting and other spiritual practices performed during Ashadha bring positive and meritorious results. With Ashadha 2026 approaching, here's a look at when the month begins, the important rules associated with it and the major festivals that fall during this period.

When does Ashadha month begin in 2026?

Ashadha month will begin on June 30, 2026, and continue until July 29, 2026.

From a religious perspective, the month holds special significance because Devshayani Ekadashi falls during Ashadha. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters Yog Nidra, or divine sleep, for four months beginning on this day.

This four-month period is known as Chaturmas.

During Chaturmas, auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements, mundan ceremonies and housewarming functions are generally avoided. The period concludes on Dev Uthani Ekadashi in the month of Kartik, when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from Yog Nidra.

For this reason, those planning major ceremonies or celebrations are often advised to complete them before Chaturmas begins.

Rules to follow during Ashadha month

Offer Arghya to Lord Surya every morning after waking up.

Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" and "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily during the month.

Ashadha is considered one of the most favourable months for seeking the blessings of one's Guru. Along with Guru worship, devotees are encouraged to show respect to teachers and elders.

Donate food, money, clothes and umbrellas to poor and needy people.

Avoid consuming tamasic items such as meat, alcohol and intoxicating substances throughout the month.

Refrain from eating leafy vegetables and oily foods during Ashadha.

Why are auspicious ceremonies avoided during Chaturmas?

According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu is the sustainer of the universe and enters Yog Nidra during Chaturmas.

It is believed that because of his absence during this period, auspicious ceremonies and celebrations are generally not performed. Devotees believe such events do not receive Lord Vishnu's blessings while he remains in Yog Nidra.

As a result, activities such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, purchasing a new vehicle, buying property, constructing a house, mundan ceremonies, janeu rituals, Bhoomi Pujan and starting a new business are traditionally avoided during Chaturmas.

Devotees are also advised to light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant every evening throughout Chaturmas, as it is believed to bring positive and auspicious results.

Important fasts and festivals in Ashadha 2026

July 10, 2026: Yogini Ekadashi

July 15, 2026: Ashadha Gupta Navratri begins

July 16, 2026: Jagannath Rath Yatra

July 25, 2026: Devshayani Ekadashi

July 29, 2026: Guru Purnima

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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