When is Ashadha Amavasya? Here's the date, shubh muhurat, snan, daan and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

Ashadha Amavasya is among the holiest days in the Hindu lunar calendar, when the new moon day is observed with great devotion. The day is dedicated to honouring ancestors through Pitru Tarpan, ritual bathing, charity and prayers. Devotees believe that these rituals bring peace to the souls of their departed loved ones and blessings to the family.

Besides honouring ancestors, the day is also considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and, this year, Lord Hanuman and Mangal Dev due to the special Bhaumvati Amavasya coincidence.

When is Ashadha Amavasya in 2026?

According to the Hindu Panchang, Ashadha Amavasya is being observed on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Amavasya Tithi begins: July 13, 2026, at 6:49 pm

Amavasya Tithi ends: July 14, 2026, at 3:12 pm

Since the Amavasya Tithi prevails during sunrise on July 14, the main observance, including snan, daan and Pitru Tarpan, will be performed on that day.

Religious significance of Ashadha Amavasya

Ashadha Amavasya is primarily observed to remember and pay homage to one's ancestors.

According to Hindu beliefs, performing Pitru Tarpan and offering prayers on this day helps appease the souls of the departed and brings blessings to the family. Acts of charity and worship performed on Amavasya are also believed to reduce negative karma and bring peace and prosperity.

As Ashadha Amavasya coincides with Bhaumvati Amavasya this year, devotees also worship Hanuman Ji and Mangal Dev to seek strength and blessings.

Puja rituals to follow

Devotees usually observe the following rituals on Ashadha Amavasya:

Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river or with Ganga water mixed in the bathing water.

Offer Arghya to the Sun God.

Perform Pitru Tarpan using water, black sesame seeds (til), kusha grass and milk.

Light a diya in the home temple.

Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Hanuman Ji and Mangal Dev.

Recite the Hanuman Chalisa or Bajrang Baan.

Prepare sattvic food and offer it to the ancestors before eating.

Feed the needy, cows, birds or animals.

Importance of snan and daan

Taking a holy bath and performing charity are considered among the most important rituals of Ashadha Amavasya.

Offerings often made by devotees include:

Black sesame seeds

Food grains

Clothes

Fruits

Water

Cash offerings

These acts of charity are believed to bring blessings from one's ancestors while ensuring peace, prosperity and good health within the family.

A day of gratitude and spirituality

Ashadha Amavasya is not just a religious observance but also an occasion to express gratitude to one's ancestors, seek forgiveness for past mistakes and perform acts of kindness and generosity.

Whether through prayers, charitable acts or meditation, Ashadha Amavasya encourages devotees to deepen their spiritual connection while remembering and honouring their ancestors.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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