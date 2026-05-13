Apara Ekadashi 2026: Tithi, puja vidhi, vrat katha, parana timing and spiritual significance

New Delhi:

Apara Ekadashi is being observed today by devotees across the country. In Hindu traditions, Ekadashi tithi holds special spiritual importance and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every month includes two Ekadashi dates, one during Krishna Paksha and another during Shukla Paksha. The Ekadashi falling in the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month is known as Apara Ekadashi, which is also referred to as Achala Ekadashi.

Devotees believe this vrat is associated with peace, prosperity and spiritual growth. Religious beliefs also connect the observance with forgiveness of past mistakes and bringing more positivity into life. Many people spend the day in prayer, fasting and Vishnu worship while following traditional rituals linked to the occasion.

When is Apara Ekadashi?

According to astrology and Hindu Panchang calculations, Ekadashi fasting is generally observed based on the “Udaya Tithi”.

In 2026, Apara Ekadashi is being observed on May 13. The Ekadashi tithi began on May 12 at 2:52 pm and will end today, May 13, at 1:29 pm.

Ekadashi tithi began: May 12 at 2:52 PM

May 12 at 2:52 PM Ekadashi tithi ends: May 13 at 1:29 PM

May 13 at 1:29 PM Vrat Parana timing: May 14 from 5:31 AM to 8:14 AM

Apara Ekadashi 2026 puja vidhi

Wake up early and take a bath

Wear clean and fresh clothes

Take a vrat sankalp while praying to Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi

Clean the house or mandir area before beginning the puja

Offer Panchamrit, roli, mouli, Gopi Chandan, yellow flowers, fruits and sweets during worship

Light incense sticks and a diya before performing the aarti

Offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu, which is considered highly auspicious

Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” during the puja

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, which is believed to be especially beneficial on this day

Importance of charity on Apara Ekadashi

Charity is considered highly important during Apara Ekadashi.

According to beliefs, donating food, water, fruits, yellow clothes and essentials to those in need is considered auspicious on this day. Since the Jyeshtha month is associated with intense summer heat, donating cooling items like water, fans or other heat-relief essentials is also believed to bring spiritual merit.

Apara Ekadashi significance

Religious beliefs suggest that observing Apara or Achala Ekadashi with devotion may help remove negativity and bring positive changes into life.

Devotees also believe worshipping Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi with proper rituals on this day may bring wealth, prosperity and peace. Mythological references linked to the vrat mention Lord Krishna advising Dharmaraj Yudhishthir about the importance of observing this Ekadashi.

The vrat is not only associated with material happiness but is also believed to help devotees move towards spiritual liberation or moksha. Some traditions further believe that prayers and rituals performed on this day may help bring peace to ancestors’ souls while also inviting blessings from forefathers.

Why Apara Ekadashi is considered special

Apara Ekadashi is often described as one of the more rewarding Ekadashi vrats in Hindu traditions.

According to beliefs, the spiritual merit received from sincerely observing this vrat and worshipping Lord Vishnu is considered equal to the punya earned through pilgrimages or major religious rituals.

It is also believed that devotees who worship Lord Vishnu wholeheartedly on this day may receive happiness, prosperity and eventually spiritual liberation in life.

Apara Ekadashi vrat katha

According to religious scriptures, Dharmaraj Yudhishthir once asked Lord Krishna, “Janardan, which Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month? I wish to understand its spiritual importance. Please tell me about it.”

Replying to him, Lord Krishna said, “Rajan, you have asked a very noble question for the welfare of all people. The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha is known as ‘Apara’. This tithi is believed to grant immense spiritual merit and is said to destroy even the gravest sins.”

Lord Krishna further explained that even people burdened with serious sins may attain relief by observing Apara Ekadashi with proper rituals and sincere devotion. According to the katha, this includes people guilty of grave acts such as violence, destroying one’s lineage, harming unborn children, speaking ill of others or engaging in immoral conduct.

The story also mentions people who give false testimony, cheat in weighing and measurements, falsely claim knowledge of astrology without proper learning or pretend to be experts in Ayurveda without genuine understanding. According to religious beliefs, such actions lead to sinful consequences. However, the katha states that observing Apara Ekadashi vrat with faith and devotion may help such individuals seek forgiveness and spiritual purification.

Lord Krishna also speaks about Kshatriyas who abandon their duty and flee from battle, as well as disciples who insult or criticise their gurus after receiving education from them. Religious scriptures describe such actions as highly sinful. Even then, Apara Ekadashi vrat is considered so spiritually powerful that such individuals may still attain “sadgati”, or spiritual liberation, through sincere repentance and devotion.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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