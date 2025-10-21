Annakut 2025: Simple recipe and spiritual meaning of Govardhan Puja offering Annakut, celebrated the day after Diwali on Govardhan Puja, symbolises gratitude and abundance. Devotees prepare and offer a mountain of food to Lord Krishna, known as 56 Bhog, expressing thanks for protection and prosperity. Here’s its meaning, story, and easy recipe for your festive table.

The festival of Diwali lasts for six days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated the day following Dhanteras, and subsequently Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Lord Krishna and Giriraj Mountain are revered on Govardhan Puja.

Annakut is offered as a sacrifice, and an idol of Giriraj Maharaj is fashioned from cow dung. Annakut is a blend of pulses, veggies, and whole grains.

Significance of Annakut

Annakut is an expression of dedication and thankfulness, not just a ritual. Large amounts of freshly prepared food are offered to Lord Krishna by devotees as a sign of plenty, safety, and heavenly favours. The event places a strong emphasis on community, giving, and respect for the natural world, especially when it comes to worshipping Govardhan Hill, which Lord Krishna raised to shield the locals from Indra's torrential rains. Families get together to share the Bhog, say prayers, and perform the puja, which promotes spiritual peace and unity.

You can make Annakut at home with this recipe. Learn what goes into Annakut.

Annakut Recipe

Step 1: Add all the vegetables to the Annakut recipe. Finely chop potatoes, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower, bell peppers, eggplant, okra, pumpkin, gourd, beans, and any other vegetables.

Step 2: Pour oil into a pan, add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Add freshly ground garam masala. Add all the finely chopped vegetables. Add the crushed ginger-garlic paste and bay leaves. Mix everything thoroughly. Add half a bowl of mung beans and rice, mixing them. Mix the vegetables, add 1-2 cups of water, close the cooker, and cook for 2-3 whistles.

Step 3: Now mash all the vegetables and rice with a ladle. To prepare the masala, mix salt, 2-3 teaspoons of coriander powder, red chilli powder, black salt, mango powder, garam masala, and turmeric. Add a little water and make a slurry.

Step 4: Open the cooker containing the cooked vegetables and add these spices. Stir the vegetables and cook the Annakut dish over medium heat until the spices are cooked through. The aroma of this dish will spread throughout the house. The Annakut dish has a unique flavour. You can also add a little of other grains, such as millet and wheat.

Step 5: The Annakut curry is ready. Use it as prasad during the worship of Lord Govardhan. Later, eat it with roti, rice, or puri. Annakut is as easy to prepare as it is delicious. You should definitely try this recipe at home.

Story behind the feast

According to the Hindustan Times report, a 16th-generation priest at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, Shailendra Goswami said, “The Shrimad Bhagwat recounts how young Kanha, at age eight, lifted the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger for seven days to shield villagers from Indra’s wrath. As gratitude, the Brijwasis offered him food, eight meals for seven days, and thus began the tradition of 56 Bhog.”

