Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Performing these effective rituals and remedies will help you overcome problems

Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on September 6, which is the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day can give you auspicious results. This is also the very day that marks the end of Ganeshotav and Ganesh Visharjan takes place.

It is believed that you should tie the Anant Sutra on this day as Lord Vishnu resides in the Anant Sutra. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the Anant Sutra is tied on the arm after worshiping Lord Vishnu. The thread should have have 14 knots and they are believed to be connected to 14 worlds/ 14 lokas. Other than performing the rituals, you should also perform some remedies that can help you overcome your problems.

Remedies for Anant Chaturdashi

On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, light 14 lamps during Pradosh Kaal. After lighting the lamps, place them in different corners of the house. You can also place these lamps at the main entrance of the house, kitchen, prayer room, near the pictures of your ancestors and other places. Performing this remedy can bring good changes in your life and the blessings of Lord Vishnu will shower blessings on you.

Recite the Vishnu Sahastranaam on this day. By doing this, all the troubles of your life will end you will have the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

You must make donations on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. You might get benefits by donating food, clothes and money on this day. Donating these helps you get the blessings of Lord Vishnu and also your ancestors.

You should also worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer 14 cowries to Goddess Lakshmi. The next day, take these cowries and keep them in the safe or at a place where you keep money. There will never be a shortage of wealth in your life if you perform this remedy.

Offer 14 nutmegs when worshipping Lord Vishnu on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. After worshipping the lord, the nutmegs should be given away in a river. This remedy is believed to bring happiness in life.

