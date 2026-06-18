Ambubachi Mela 2026: Dates, rituals and significance of the Assam's Kamakhya Temple festival

New Delhi:

Every year, as monsoon clouds gather over Assam and the Brahmaputra swells with rainwater, lakhs of devotees make their way to the sacred Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. Their destination is the revered Kamakhya Temple, home to one of India's most unique and spiritually significant festivals: Ambubachi Mela.

Unlike most religious celebrations that revolve around birth, victory or harvest, Ambubachi Mela is centred around a natural biological process. The festival is based on the belief that Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period, making it a rare celebration of fertility, creation and feminine power.

What is Ambubachi Mela?

Ambubachi Mela is an annual religious festival held at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The festival is deeply rooted in Shakta and Tantric traditions.

Devotees believe that Goddess Kamakhya, regarded as a manifestation of the divine feminine, undergoes her yearly menstruation during this period. As a mark of respect, the temple remains closed for three days before reopening to devotees on the fourth day.

Why is Kamakhya Temple so important?

Kamakhya Temple is one of the most significant Shakti Peethas in Hinduism.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed to be the site where the yoni (symbolising creation and feminine energy) of Goddess Sati fell. Unlike many temples that house idols, worship at Kamakhya centres around a natural rock formation continuously fed by an underground spring.

The temple has long been associated with Tantric practices and is considered one of the most powerful centres of Shakti worship in India.

Why does the temple close for three days?

The closure of the temple is one of the most distinctive aspects of Ambubachi Mela.

During these three days, devotees believe the Goddess is menstruating and resting. No regular worship is performed inside the sanctum. Traditionally, many devotees also refrain from activities such as farming, cooking and certain religious rituals during this period.

On the fourth day, special purification rituals are conducted before the temple doors reopen to the public.

The significance of Ambubachi Mela

What makes Ambubachi Mela unique is its recognition of menstruation as sacred rather than something to be hidden.

The festival honours fertility, womanhood and the creative force of nature. In Tantric philosophy, menstruation is viewed as a powerful symbol of life, creation and regeneration. Many devotees also see the festival as a celebration of Mother Earth, whose fertility is linked to the arrival of the monsoon season.

The famous Ambubachi prasad

After the temple reopens, devotees receive special prasad associated with the festival.

The two most well-known forms are:

Angodak: Sacred water from the temple spring

Angabastra: A small piece of red cloth believed to carry the blessings of the Goddess

These items are considered highly auspicious by devotees.

A gathering of sadhus and tantrics

Ambubachi Mela attracts a diverse group of spiritual seekers from across the country.

Sadhus, ascetics, Aghoris, Tantric practitioners and pilgrims from different parts of India and abroad gather in Guwahati during the festival. The event holds special significance for followers of Tantric traditions, many of whom spend the rest of the year in seclusion.

When is Ambubachi Mela 2026?

According to the festival calendar and temple schedules, Ambubachi Mela 2026 will be observed from June 22 to June 26, with the Kamakhya Temple remaining closed for three days before reopening for devotees.

More than a religious festival

Ambubachi Mela is far more than a religious gathering. It serves as a powerful reminder of the deep connection between nature, fertility and feminine energy that has existed in Indian spiritual traditions for centuries.

At a time when conversations around menstruation continue to evolve, this centuries-old festival stands out for treating it not as a taboo, but as a sacred and life-giving force.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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