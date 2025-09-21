Today’s Amavasya 2025 timings: Mahalaya date, puja rituals and Pitru Paksha details Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 on 21 September marks Pitru Paksha rituals and the Durga Puja countdown. Here are today’s timings, puja vidhi, and significance.

Mahalaya Amavasya is a very important day in the Hindu calendar, which is celebrated to worship the ancestors and obtain their blessings. This year, Mahalaya will be celebrated on 21 September 2025, which is the new moon day in the month of Bhadrapada.

In most of India, this day is linked with Pitru Paksha Shraddha, when families observe rituals for their ancestors. In Bengal, Mahalaya also signifies the Durga Puja countdown, marking the return of Goddess Durga home.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 date and time

Date: Sunday, 21 September 2025

Amavasya Tithi starts: 07:14 AM, 21 September

Amavasya Tithi ends: 04:53 AM, 22 September

Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya

Mahalaya is the most sacred day to offer tarpan and shraddha rituals to ancestors. The Hindu belief is that offering prayers on this day will bring peace to deceased souls and blessings to the family.

In Bengal, Mahalaya also marks the beginning of festival time. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga embarks upon her descent from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on earth, getting the Durga Puja celebrations ready.

Rituals done on Mahalaya

Offering tarpan and shraddha at riverbanks or holy water bodies.

Lighting a diya and presenting food, water, and sesame seeds to ancestors.

Listening to the iconic ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ broadcast, which narrates the story of Goddess Durga.

Observing prayers and meditation for family well-being and spiritual upliftment.

Mahalaya and the start of Durga Puja

In Bengal, Mahalaya is considered the spiritual curtain-raiser to Durga Puja. The day is marked by the traditional broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini, evoking nostalgia and devotion as families prepare for the arrival of Goddess Durga.

Regional traditions of Mahalaya Amavasya

While Bengal links Mahalaya with Durga Puja, in other parts of India, it is closely tied to Pitru Paksha rituals. Families in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra perform tarpan and shraddha at riverbanks to honour ancestors.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 is not just about rituals; it’s about remembrance, gratitude, and the beginning of one of India’s grandest festivals. While some families dedicate the day to honouring their ancestors, others see it as the spiritual dawn of Durga Puja. Either way, Mahalaya remains a reminder of tradition, devotion, and cultural richness.